ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Driver ejected, another injured in I-55 crash

By Courtney Anderson
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laD1s_0gRAuQGU00

MEMPHS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-55 has left one person dead and another injured.

Southaven Police say the three-vehicle crash happened at around 7:50 a.m. Thursday morning on I-55 north of Church Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. Another driver went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the accident started in the northbound lane of I-55 and continued into the southbound lane.

Southaven Police have not released the exact cause of the crash.

One shot at Southaven Subway Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

8 hurt in Whitehaven 4-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Eight people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Saturday night. Police say the crash happened in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road around 11:30 p.m. The victims were transported to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

6 hurt in crash with SCSO vehicle during traffic stop on Highway 51

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people were injured, including two sheriff’s deputies, after a patrol vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic stop early Saturday in north Shelby County. Highway 51 north was temporarily closed at the Loosahatchie River, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said deputies were conducting a welfare check during […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Two injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
City
Southaven, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Southaven, MS
Crime & Safety
WREG

Victim identified after shooting in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr. This shooting is one of four […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead in fatal hit-and-run crash near North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after officers said he was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning near Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue. The accident happened just after 12 a.m. when an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Hollywood Street. Clifton Pritchard was hit by the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. Officers […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

3 injured in Midtown triple shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were hurt in a Midtown shooting Saturday night. At approximately 7:05 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South. When officers arrived, two people were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Memphs#I 55 North Of Church Road#Desoto Co#Sb#Goodman Church Rd#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

3 injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were injured in a shooting in Midtown Saturday evening. Police responded to the scene on Evelyn Avenue near East Parkway South, near Tiger Lane, at around 7:06 p.m. Memphis Police say two people were critically injured, while a third victim is in non-critical condition. Police say there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

3 shot in front of Tiger Lane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were shot Saturday evening at Evelyn Avenue and East Parkway South, police say. Memphis Police responded to the scene around 7:06 p.m. Two victims are in critical condition and have been rushed to Regional One Hospital. Another non-critical victim has been transported to Methodist Hospital.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Blytheville, AR man killed in I-55 crash; 3 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Blytheville man is dead and three other people are hurt after a crash on I-55, according to Arkansas State Police. Arkansas State Police say the crash happened at around 7:48 p.m. Thursday evening on I-55 in Mississippi County. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. According to police, 27-year-old Dontrel Washington […]
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

One killed, one hurt after shooting in Como, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Como, Mississippi early Friday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Church street. One man died on the scene and one man was rushed to Regional Medical […]
COMO, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
actionnews5.com

Cordova homeowner confronts burglar, shot at twice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Cordova homeowner was shot at last week after police say they discovered a burglar in the driveway. The suspect was confronted while he was burglarizing vehicles on Nesting Woods Circle. He fired two shots at the victim and then fled in the passenger side of a light-colored sedan with rear bumper damage. Ring camera footage shows the unknown suspect’s car.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

Daughter steals mother’s car, sells it for $500

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after being accused of stealing her mother’s car in Covington and selling it for $500. The Covington Police Department said they began investigating the theft of a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on March 6, 2022. The victim told police she was to walk her dog at […]
COVINGTON, TN
localmemphis.com

Deadly hit and run takes place Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit and run accident took place Saturday morning near Springdale Elementary School, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the area of Hollywood Street and Jackson Avenue to pronounce one victim dead on the scene, according to police.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Crash on I-55 in Southaven leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — One person died and another was taken to the hospital after an early-morning crash on Interstate 55 in Southaven. Southaven police said the crash happened around 7:50 a.m. Thursday on northbound I-55 north of Church Road. Investigators said the crash involved three cars and started in...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Batesville woman dies in I-55 crash

Photo: Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-55 in Southaven north of Church Road were blocked during the investigation and clearing of Thursday morning’s fatal crash. (MDOT Traffic image) One person has died in a three-vehicle wreck Thursday morning on I-55 in Southaven. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounder identified...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy