Houston, TX

In huge boost for Rockets, Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets

By Matt Young
Chron.com
 3 days ago
The Rockets have a lot of Brooklyn's first-round picks coming their...

Viner Manfoot-Greene
2d ago

Love to have Durant in Houston. Think he Do well. Great city, fun, diverse, and could possibly get another championship with team built around him.

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday's James Harden News

James Harden will be meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers this Saturday, according to a report. Earlier this week, Harden declined his $47.3 million player option with the team. He's reportedly willing to work with the Eastern Conference franchise to get a team-friendly deal. Harden and the Sixers will begin negotiations...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed

Kevin Durant surprised many by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Many teams have already inquired about the superstar since his trade request became public. However, acquiring someone as talented as KD will come at a steep cost. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Nets want a young player and 3 or more first […] The post Nets’ trade demands for Kevin Durant, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II leaving Warriors to sign three-year, $28 million deal with Blazers, per report

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to a three-year, $28 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Payton's payday is well earned after he was one of the breakout players of the 2021-22 season. After spending the bulk of his career on 10-day contracts and in the G-League, he finally managed to carve out a steady role for himself with the Warriors as a defensive stopper and unconventional pick-and-roll threat. He helped lead Golden State to a championship, and now, he'll take his talents to the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

2 unrealistic trades Spurs must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason

The San Antonio Spurs have blown up their roster, but that doesn’t mean they have to be awful this coming season. After the historic deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, it is crystal clear that the Spurs are committed to a total rebuild of their roster. This was further underscored by the […] The post 2 unrealistic trades Spurs must try to make in 2022 NBA offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Chron.com

Houston, TX
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

