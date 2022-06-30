ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Review: Going To The Mat

By Chris Tonn
SlashGear
SlashGear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lenovo's Yoga 9i combines the flexibility of a...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The best 4th of July laptop sales: 21 picks from Samsung, Microsoft, Lenovo and more!

How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured over the last two years? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived with the July 4th laptop deals. Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on brands like Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo — on laptops in every price range. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale this weekend. Scroll on down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
COMPUTERS
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Tablets for Taking Notes Are All On Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best laptop deals you can get right now

If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

The best tablets for 2022: Which should you buy?

Tablets are great for working and playing on the go, and the market has become more diverse over the last few years, offering you a variety of options to choose from. But with so many options available, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, you can see...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenovo Yoga#Going To The Mat#Intel P Series
SlashGear

Apple Watch Series 8 Body Temperature Monitor May Still Happen After All

As is the case with many unofficial leaks and tips, rumored features about upcoming products tend to flip flop from time to time. One source will say that a certain feature will happen, while another will refute that claim later on. Of course, sometimes it depends on the person reporting the rumored feature, but even the most prolific tipster doesn't always get it right. In the case of the Apple Watch Series 8 arriving later this year, the consensus seems to be that it won't be a big deal compared to its immediate predecessor. The one thing it might have going for it is the much-anticipated body temperature sensor, which could actually happen, presuming it passes Apple's very strict standards.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Deals: Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is still on sale for $1,799 ($200 off), M1 13-inch drops to $1,049

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The $1,799 14-inch MacBook Pro promotion at leading Apple resellers is still one of thebest 4th of July deals available this holiday weekend. Best Buy has also dropped the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro to $1,049.99 while supplies last.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Yoga
SlashGear

Nothing Phone Price Leaked By Amazon

Amazon may have accidentally given everyone a huge clue about the pricing of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The phone is set to launch in mid-July, but firm details have been hard to come by until recently. Nothing Phone (1) is the brainchild of OnePlus founder Carl Pei — a man who has previously been involved with the design and marketing of a number of reasonably priced "flagship killer" phones.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Maybe hold off on that Windows on Arm laptop until 2023

Apple M2 performance in the Windows ecosystem? Yes, please. If you’ve been searching for a new laptop, you may have spotted some of the more recent Windows on Arm models that have hit the market recently. The landscape is a little livelier than in previous years. Current models like the new Xiaomi Book S (€699) augment the existing range with a more mainstream price point, while the HP Elite Folio ($2,942) aims to wow at the ultra-premium end of the market. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go (£399) accommodates the budget-conscious, rivaling the value posed by Chromebooks. There’s a Windows on Arm laptop for virtually everyone these days, unlike a couple of years ago.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Peak convertible laptop

Now that Apple is waist-deep in forging its own path towards light and powerful designs built on custom silicon, the immediate question for Windows laptop designers isn’t just matching the polished look or improved performance, but doing something to stand out from their competitor's clear win. Aside from a...
YOGA
EW.com

It's not even Prime Day, but Amazon's best-selling laptop is already on sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

OnePlus 10T Doesn't Look As Sharp As The 10 Pro, But It Sure Looks Good

The OnePlus 10 Pro was the first flagship OnePlus produced since its merger with its parent-turned-sister-turned-parent-again company, Oppo. With significant changes like the merging of the OxygenOS codebase with Oppo's ColorOS, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not have entirely met the expectations set for it, but it is a solid performer that can be recommended over other phones at this price point. Although the OnePlus 10 was skipped in March 2022, OnePlus is reportedly working to bring the OnePlus 10T to the market.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

The Instagram App Is Finally Adding An Account Deletion Feature - Here's How To Use It

The Instagram app on iOS is finally adding a feature that lets users delete their accounts using an iPhone. Until now, users had to rely on the desktop client or open Instagram in a mobile browser in order to permanently erase their accounts. The move comes in the wake of a broader Apple App Store policy change that came into effect on June 30, ordering developers to offer an account deletion system in their apps if the apps allow users to create accounts (via Apple).
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

SlashGear

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy