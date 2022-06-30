Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Review: Going To The Mat

How’s your laptop? Is it keeping up with demands? Or is it feeling the strain of all the extra use it endured over the last two years? If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade, that moment has arrived with the July 4th laptop deals. Yup, right now there are deep, deep discounts on brands like Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo — on laptops in every price range. Whether you’re looking for a basic model or a fully loaded speed machine, you’ll find a great option on sale this weekend. Scroll on down to meet your new laptop — at a price that'll mark the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
While shorthand and cursive are handy skills when it comes to hastily jotting ideas, there’s no denying that technology can offer the best of both digital and analog worlds when it comes to note-taking. More than just a glorified smartphone, the best tablets for taking notes also work with a stylus so you can quickly write things down, keep everything organized on a hard drive or cloud, and search through everything later — which is why they’re perfect...
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Tablets are great for working and playing on the go, and the market has become more diverse over the last few years, offering you a variety of options to choose from. But with so many options available, it can be hard to know where to start. Below, you can see...
As is the case with many unofficial leaks and tips, rumored features about upcoming products tend to flip flop from time to time. One source will say that a certain feature will happen, while another will refute that claim later on. Of course, sometimes it depends on the person reporting the rumored feature, but even the most prolific tipster doesn't always get it right. In the case of the Apple Watch Series 8 arriving later this year, the consensus seems to be that it won't be a big deal compared to its immediate predecessor. The one thing it might have going for it is the much-anticipated body temperature sensor, which could actually happen, presuming it passes Apple's very strict standards.
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The $1,799 14-inch MacBook Pro promotion at leading Apple resellers is still one of thebest 4th of July deals available this holiday weekend. Best Buy has also dropped the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro to $1,049.99 while supplies last.
Amazon may have accidentally given everyone a huge clue about the pricing of the upcoming Nothing Phone (1). The phone is set to launch in mid-July, but firm details have been hard to come by until recently. Nothing Phone (1) is the brainchild of OnePlus founder Carl Pei — a man who has previously been involved with the design and marketing of a number of reasonably priced "flagship killer" phones.
Apple’s redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip, which was recently revealed at WWDC 2022 and has been keenly awaited since, will supposedly go on sale come July 15. That’s the word from MacRumors (opens in new tab), which cited a retail source for this fresh info on the release schedule for the MacBook Air (M2, 2022).
Apple M2 performance in the Windows ecosystem? Yes, please. If you’ve been searching for a new laptop, you may have spotted some of the more recent Windows on Arm models that have hit the market recently. The landscape is a little livelier than in previous years. Current models like the new Xiaomi Book S (€699) augment the existing range with a more mainstream price point, while the HP Elite Folio ($2,942) aims to wow at the ultra-premium end of the market. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go (£399) accommodates the budget-conscious, rivaling the value posed by Chromebooks. There’s a Windows on Arm laptop for virtually everyone these days, unlike a couple of years ago.
Now that Apple is waist-deep in forging its own path towards light and powerful designs built on custom silicon, the immediate question for Windows laptop designers isn’t just matching the polished look or improved performance, but doing something to stand out from their competitor's clear win. Aside from a...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is still days away — it takes place on July 12 and 13 — but thousands of can't-miss deals have already arrived on the website. The markdowns span just about every product department, with some of the most noteworthy discounts available on top-rated tech from your favorite brands. If you've considered buying a laptop recently, now's the time to do it. Best-selling models from HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on major sale right now, and prices start at just $184 for a touch display Chromebook that one reviewer called the "perfect low-cost option."
The OnePlus 10 Pro was the first flagship OnePlus produced since its merger with its parent-turned-sister-turned-parent-again company, Oppo. With significant changes like the merging of the OxygenOS codebase with Oppo's ColorOS, the OnePlus 10 Pro may not have entirely met the expectations set for it, but it is a solid performer that can be recommended over other phones at this price point. Although the OnePlus 10 was skipped in March 2022, OnePlus is reportedly working to bring the OnePlus 10T to the market.
The Instagram app on iOS is finally adding a feature that lets users delete their accounts using an iPhone. Until now, users had to rely on the desktop client or open Instagram in a mobile browser in order to permanently erase their accounts. The move comes in the wake of a broader Apple App Store policy change that came into effect on June 30, ordering developers to offer an account deletion system in their apps if the apps allow users to create accounts (via Apple).
A new gaming smartphone from Lenovo with model number L71091 has been spotted in a listing on the Chinese regulatory agency, TENAA. The handset, which is supposedly named Lenovo Legion Y70, is also probably the code-named "Halo" Lenovo phone, which leaked back in January. As per the listing, the Lenovo...
