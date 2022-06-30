Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 Review: Going To The Mat

As is the case with many unofficial leaks and tips, rumored features about upcoming products tend to flip flop from time to time. One source will say that a certain feature will happen, while another will refute that claim later on. Of course, sometimes it depends on the person reporting the rumored feature, but even the most prolific tipster doesn't always get it right. In the case of the Apple Watch Series 8 arriving later this year, the consensus seems to be that it won't be a big deal compared to its immediate predecessor. The one thing it might have going for it is the much-anticipated body temperature sensor, which could actually happen, presuming it passes Apple's very strict standards.

ELECTRONICS ・ 48 MINUTES AGO