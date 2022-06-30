ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Diner Known For Popular Blind Manager Named Among Best In America

 3 days ago
John Diakakis rolls up to The Bendix Diner in style. Photo Credit: John Diakakis Facebook photo

New Jersey's full of 'em, all different ones. You probably have your favorite — one you grew up going to or one that you have to visit every time you're in town.

And it might just be the one that made it to a list of the best diners in America.

According to The Tasting Table, that Jersey diner is the Bendix Diner on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights (Bergen County).

In business since 1947, your may recognize the Bendix Diner from "The Many Saints of Newark" and "Boys on the Side." But according to The Tasting Table, the classic American diner with the chrome facade is best known for its blind waiter, John Diakakis.

Diakakis will "take your order, deliver your meal, and give you his stand-up comedy routine," it reads. "Having worked in the family business for decades, he has moved up the ranks and is now the manager."

Two documentaries on Bendix will run at this summer's New Jersey International Film Festival.

On weekends, Bendix is open for 24 hours and has a large parking lot, a popular stop for truckers.

