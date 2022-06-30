ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote now: If USC, UCLA join the Big Ten, what Pac-12 schools would you invite to Big 12?

By Pete Grathoff
 3 days ago

Who’s excited about a potential Maryland-Southern California football rivalry blossoming soon? Or maybe a Minnesota-UCLA hoops showdown each year?

Hey, it could happen now that USC and UCLA reportedly are pondering a move to the Big Ten Conference . That latest bit of potential conference realignment dropped Thursday, and had the sports world buzzing.

If those California-based schools do leave for the (mostly) Midwest-based Big Ten, it would leave the Pac-12 with 10 members but without two of its marquee schools.

Would you like to see the Big 12 add more members?

Perhaps a return of Colorado to its old conference sounds good. Or possibly Utah could come to the Big 12, which soon will include BYU among its members. Or maybe the Washington and Oregon schools sound like strong additions.

Let us know what you think by voting in our poll and/or leaving a comment.

Nebraska Statement About Big Ten Expansion

The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors voted unanimously on Thursday, June 30 to admit the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) to the Big Ten Conference effective August 2, 2024. Competition will begin for all conference sports in the 2024-25 academic year. University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts issued the following statement regarding the addition of UCLA and USC as Big Ten Conference members.
