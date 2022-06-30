Vote now: If USC, UCLA join the Big Ten, what Pac-12 schools would you invite to Big 12?

Who’s excited about a potential Maryland-Southern California football rivalry blossoming soon? Or maybe a Minnesota-UCLA hoops showdown each year?

Hey, it could happen now that USC and UCLA reportedly are pondering a move to the Big Ten Conference . That latest bit of potential conference realignment dropped Thursday, and had the sports world buzzing.

If those California-based schools do leave for the (mostly) Midwest-based Big Ten, it would leave the Pac-12 with 10 members but without two of its marquee schools.

Would you like to see the Big 12 add more members?

Perhaps a return of Colorado to its old conference sounds good. Or possibly Utah could come to the Big 12, which soon will include BYU among its members. Or maybe the Washington and Oregon schools sound like strong additions.

