Roof collapses in fire at vacant commercial building in Gary, Indiana

Gary firefighters respond to blaze in vacant commercial building 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana, as firefighters responded to a fire.

The Gary Fire Department said the fire started at 10:20 a.m. at 3820 Broadway.

No one was injured during the fire, but the roof of the building collapsed.

No other buildings were damaged.

Fire crews were still on the scene early Thursday afternoon chasing hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.