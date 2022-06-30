ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

Roof collapses in fire at vacant commercial building in Gary, Indiana

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXPQi_0gRAtsov00

Gary firefighters respond to blaze in vacant commercial building 00:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The roof of a vacant commercial building collapsed Thursday morning in Gary, Indiana, as firefighters responded to a fire.

The Gary Fire Department said the fire started at 10:20 a.m. at 3820 Broadway.

No one was injured during the fire, but the roof of the building collapsed.

No other buildings were damaged.

Fire crews were still on the scene early Thursday afternoon chasing hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 3

TIFFANY JJohnson
3d ago

wasn't that where that community center that young girl was trying to open in Gary, in remembrance of her brothers death.

2
2
 

