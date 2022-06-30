ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man assaulted by offender impersonating police officer in Wrigleyville

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was attacked by another impersonating a police officer in Wrigleyville early Thursday morning.

Police said around 12:47 a.m., the victim, 36. was walking, in the 900 block of West Addison, when an unknown man approached and started threatening him.

The victim continued walking, at which time the offender struck him in the face, police said.

The offender claimed to be security, then a police officer, according to police.

The offender then fled northbound following the attack. Officers searched the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

The victim declined treatment on the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

