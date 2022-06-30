ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“It gives me hope” – Women react to Justice Jackson’s historic appointment

By Kirstin Garriss, CMG Washington News Bureau
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson In this image from video provided by the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts administers the Constitutional Oath to Ketanji Brown Jackson as her husband Patrick Jackson holds the Bible at the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 30, 2022. (Supreme Court via AP) (AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A history making moment in Washington, D.C. as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became Justice Jackson. She is the first black woman to ever serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson is replacing Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring after nearly three decades on the bench.

With Justice Jackson joining the high court, this will be the first time that white men aren’t the majority on the Supreme Court. It will now be more women and minorities.

“Diverse decision-making tables make better decisions. And that means our bench, our judicial branches need to reflect our American democracy,” said Glynda C. Carr, President and CEO of Higher Heights for America. “This is the moment where having more women, women of color, and justices of color is important as we tackle these very important issues.”

Jackson was confirmed this past spring after an intense week of confirmation hearings. While it was a bipartisan senate vote, a majority of Republican Senators voted against her appointment to the court.

During her small swearing in ceremony Thursday, there were a few personal moments including Jackson’s mentor Justice Stephen Breyer issuing her judicial oath. Jackson clerked for Breyer after law school.

Justice Jackson won’t change the ideology of the court and there will still be a 6-3 conservative majority.

But some women say this kind of representation will have a major impact for young minority girls.

“To finally see representation in our government is an amazing feeling. I can’t even explain it, I want to cry that it’s happening, and it gives me hope that we can make change, we can make things happen,” said Jessica Wood from Florida.

One of Justice Jackson’s first major cases this fall will be about affirmative action in the college admissions process.

“We look forward to seeing Justice Jackson, in her new role, tackle the issues that black woman care about, which is creating economically thriving, educated, healthy and safe communities,” said Carr.

