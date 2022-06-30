ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monsterverse's Godzilla and Titans Series Casts 'Pachinko' Star Anna Sawai and Kiersey Clemons

By Stacy Lambe‍
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ has revealed the cast for the upcoming Godzilla and Titans series. Pachinko’s Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Mare of Easttown star Joe Tippett, Versailles actress Elisa Lasowski and newcomer Ren Watabe will lead the live-action spinoff of Legendary’s Monsterverse film franchise. Co-created by Chris Black, who...

IN THIS ARTICLE
Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action TV Series on Apple TV+ Adds New Cast Members

Godzilla and the Titans of the MonsterVerse aren't just set to return in a sequel to the colossal crossover, Godzilla Vs. Kong, but they are also set to hit the small screen in a future Apple TV+ series. Though this new kaiju-centric show has yet to announce when it will arrive, Deadline has dropped a bombshell when it comes to five actors being added to the cast, giving fans of Godzilla and his fellow giant monsters a better idea of the humans that are set to be involved.
