ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

A look into Mal James' extensive career as a Fox News cameraman

Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJun. 30, 2022 - 02:14 - Fox News says goodbye to...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Primetimer

Mika Brzezinski Tried to Burn Her Script On-Air, Forever Changing Cable News

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. The honeymoon is over for new CNN president Chris Licht, who got the job earlier this year after Jeff Zucker was shown the door. Zucker, a favorite of CNN talent, was supposed to be the one who guided everyone over the rainbow bridge as they said goodbye to one conglomerate (WarnerMedia) and hello to its even larger successor (Warner Discovery). Zucker, it was thought, would also help smooth the transition to new CEO David Zaslav, a notorious budget hawk who favors cheap reality shows.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Fox News anchors joke that Trump family gatherings could be 'awkward' after Ivanka’s Jan. 6 testimony

After declining to air the first January 6 Committee hearing, Fox News covered it with a special Fox News at Night With Shannon Bream featuring anchors Martha McCallum and Bret Baier. At the hearing, the committee played video of former Attorney General Bill Barr’s testimony, later followed by video of Ivanka Trump’s testimony. In his testimony, Barr said that he told former President Trump that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and that the former president’s claims were “bulls***.” The committee aired only a small portion of Ivanka’s testimony, but in it, she is shown agreeing with Barr and contradicting her father.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Rachel Maddow’s replacement as MSNBC host announced

MSNBC has named Rachel Maddow’s replacement for her 9pm hour.For over a decade, Maddow hosted The Rachel Maddow Show five nights a week, but in April she announced that she would be scaling back. She currently hosts the political talk show once a week on Mondays. On Monday (27 June), the network announced Alex Wagner would be replacing Maddow beginning on 16 August.From 2011 to 2015, Wagner previously worked for the network hosting her daytime show Now with Alex Wagner. In February, she returned to MSNBC as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. “Alex Wagner in the 9pm...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mal James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News
IndieWire

Fox News Didn’t Air the Jan. 6 Hearing and It Got Clobbered by MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally. MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Elon Musk breaks Twitter silence with photo of the pope, ex-wife in Italy

Elon Musk has broken his silence streak on Twitter, the social media platform he is purchasing. Musk tweeted for the first time from his personal account on Friday, breaking a notable nine-day absence from Twitter, with a tribute to a popular YouTuber who passed away of cancer. He also shared a pair of photos that included a throwback to his 40th birthday party weekend and a recent photo of with Pope Francis and four of his sons.
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Analyst’s Teenage Brother Shot and Killed in Chicago

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell took to Instagram to share that his younger teenage brother was killed in Chicago early Friday morning. According to the New York Post, 18-year-old Christian Caldwell was shot to death amid gunfire, and CBS reported that authorities found approximately 50 shell casings at the scene. Police said that the suspect fled and no arrests have been made yet. In his Instagram post, Caldwell described Friday as “legitimately the worst day of my existence.” The analyst, who is from Chicago and has previously talked about violence in the city, continued, writing, “Never could I have imagined my baby brother’s life would be stolen from him.”
CHICAGO, IL
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
SheKnows

Elon Musk’s Return to Social Media Consists of a Super-Rare Snapshot With 4 of His Sons & a Surprise Guest

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret that Elon Musk loves tweeting, and it’s been 10 days since his last one. Ever since his, erm, confusing billion-dollar deal with Twitter, the SpaceX founder has kept it low-key on social media. However, his return to social media not only includes a photo of him but also a photo of him with four of his rarely seen children and Pope Francis. On July 1, Musk posted a rare photo of four of his sons and Pope Francis with the caption, “Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday.” You can see the photo HERE. In...
BUSINESS
Salon

Fox News now airing Jan. 6 committee hearings live despite Tucker Carlson's complaints: report

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Thursday night, June 9, a long list of television networks and cable channels aired the first in a series of public hearings that are being held by the January 6 select committee — including CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, C-SPAN and CNBC. Conspicuously missing from that list was Fox News, although its sister channel, Fox Business, did carry the event.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy