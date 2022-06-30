ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Jackson shares Tony Awards BTS with Paris Jackson

By Maria Loreto
 3 days ago

Prince Jackson had a blast at this year’s Tony Awards. The eldest child of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe shared a post of his time at the ceremony, including photos alongside his sister Paris Jackson and his girlfriend Molly Schirmang .

Prince Jackson was in attendance at the event, celebrating “ MJ: The Musical ,” the show that captures the life and art of his father. On his post, he shared a photo of Radio City Music Hall, where the event was hosted, a selfie of himself and Schirmang smiling, and a photo of himself and his sister eating tacos.

“2022 Tony Awards: Behind the scenes. It was an honor to introduce MJ the Musical’s performance at the 2022 @thetonyawards,” he wrote. “What you didn’t see is that I had some of the most incredible tacos EVER at @lostacos1 (I had 5 tbh). Also backstage before the one and only @parisjackson and I went up we obviously had to hit the snacks. Them grapes was hitting. I guess this behind the scenes is really a recap of the snacks I had on the day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19nGPg_0gRAqOt600 GettyImages
Paris and Prince Jackson at the Tony Awards red carpet.

“MJ: The Musical” was one of the shows with most nominations that evening, earning 10 of them in some of the ceremony’s most notorious categories. It won four Tonys, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Myles Frost , who played Michael Jackson.

“He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry has finally arrived on Broadway in a brand-new musical,” reads the description of the show on the Tony’s website. “Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, and created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson into legendary status.”

New York City, NY
