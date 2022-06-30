ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Body-worn camera video shows deadly encounter between Baltimore County officers, Essex man

By Chris Berinato
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WBFF) — New video released by the Maryland Attorney General's office shows what happened between Baltimore County Police and a man in Essex in...

❤️Ayiti Cherie❤️
3d ago

2 officer's 1 man and they shot him instead of using their taser wow 😲😳. so much for trying to save a person with mental issues. overkill if you ask me.

