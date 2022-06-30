ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sons of Boston Employees Appear in Court in Marine Stabbing Death

By Thea DiGiammerino
NECN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Sons of Boston employees were arraigned Thursday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Marine veteran outside the downtown Boston bar in March. Alvaro Larrama, 38, of East Boston and Alisha Dumeer, 34, of Everett, have both been indicted in the stabbing death of 23-year-old Daniel Martinez - Larrama...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Man Charged in Boston Common Stabbing

A man was arrested a day after allegedly stabbing someone at Boston Common. Police said Sunday that 39-year-old Tjay Carter of Boston had been arrested in connection with the stabbing Saturday afternoon. Carter is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder and assault...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Person Shot in Dorchester, Police Say

A person was shot in Dorchester Friday, Boston police said. No one has been arrested. The shooting was reported on Carmen Street near Radcliffe Street, police said. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Officers were searching for whoever did the shooting, police said. This breaking news story...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Toddler Falls From Third-Story Window in Lynn, Mass.

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after falling from a third-story window in Lynn, Massachusetts. Police said the child was conscious and alert when they arrived to the address on Houghton Street. The toddler was taken to Mass General Hospital. The fall was accidental and the child is...
LYNN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
East Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
NECN

Authorities Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Hyde Park

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say a female was found shot on Wood Avenue shortly before 4a.m. According to police, she suffered non-life threatening injuries. No additional information has been released.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Ready to Celebrate Fourth of July With Fireworks Show at Esplanade

Boston's fireworks show is inching closer. The stage was almost set Saturday for a 20-minute show with 5,000 fireworks. It's the first presentation at the Esplanade since 2019. Thousands of people are expected to watch the fireworks show at the Hatch Shell. "Usually, you don't feel the pressure until about...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Closes Roads to Accommodate Fourth of July Festivities

With the holiday weekend in full swing, many are traveling to Boston to celebrate with family and friends. And for those driving, there are a number of traffic changes and traffic closures to consider while planning their trip. Beginning at 7 a.m. The esplanade walkway next to the Charles River...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Police, Robots and All, Prep for Boston Pops' Big July 4 Return

It takes a big effort to keep the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular safe — and this July 4, that includes a bomb squad robot dog. Roscoe, one of two robotic dogs now working for the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad, was being used at the Charles River Esplanade during safety preparations Friday.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Boston#Tavern#Violent Crime#Marine
NECN

US Coast Guard Searches for Person in Water Off Mass. Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a person in the water off the coast of Massachusetts, the agency wrote on Twitter Friday morning. The person is believed to be somewhere between Nomans Island, which is south of Martha's Vineyard, and New Bedford. The person was on a 77-foot fishing boat called the "Susan Rose" out of Point Judith, Rhode Island, last seen around midnight heading back toward New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Dozens Rescued After Sky Ride Breaks Down at Zoo in Mendon, Mass.

The Skyfari sky ride at Southwick's Zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts, was stuck Friday afternoon, trapping dozens of people in the air. Betsey Brewer, one of the family owners at the zoo, said everything started when employees noticed a small oil leak and halted the ride as a precaution. "We decided...
MENDON, MA
NECN

Boston Area Fourth of July Events Begin in Searing Heat Friday

There are so many things to do this weekend to celebrate Independence Day in the Boston area, but the weekend kicks off with temperatures soaring into the 90s Friday. The bands will be back, and the cake will be cut once again as Boston celebrates America’s Independence Day with tourists traveling here from all over the world.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Second Alarm Called to Help With Dedham Garage Fire Due to Heat

Foam, puddles of water, charred remains and a car burnt from the inside out are all that's left following a fire that broke out Thursday night inside a garage in Dedham, Massachusetts. The fire started with a car and filled the garage on Cleveland Street. Flames didn't extend to the...
DEDHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NECN

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Report: Racist Language Used in Georgetown-Roxbury Football Game

A four-month investigation revealed the extent of racial slurs used by Georgetown High School players against Roxbury Prep's predominantly Black and Hispanic team during a game last fall, according to reports. A 53-page report from a former federal prosecutor was commissioned by the schools to dig into allegations of racist...
NECN

Contractor Completes 100,000-Square-Foot Cannabis-Cultivation Facility

A new 100,000-square-foot cannabis-cultivation facility for GreenCare Collective has been completed in Millbury. The building was constructed by Vantage Builders Inc. and is located at 12 Latti Farm Road in Millbury, just south of Worcester,. It will house cannabis cultivation, product manufacturing and a dispensary, the Waltham-based contractor said this week.
MILLBURY, MA
NECN

“Weather Spectacular” Has Arrived!

Clouds give way to a sunshine-filled day after a stormy Saturday that left rainfall of around 1” in just one hour in Framingham and Worcester. This unsettled weather is long gone, with the exception of some spotty light showers near the Islands and coastal waters this morning. What an...
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy