Genesee County Fair returns for their 182nd year
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee County Fair is returning for its 182nd year at the Genesee County Fairgrounds.
Running from July 23 through July 30, the volunteers organizing the event said that the festival will include live music, fair foods, meet-and-greets with animals, and a midway provided by Hammerl Amusements.Avon Corn Festival returns after 2-year hiatus
Organizers also said that free entertainment at the event will consist of animal shows, pig races, wood carving, balloon demonstrations, and radio-controlled car racing — along with a demolition derby on July 29.
They also announced that the North American Six Horse Hitch Classic Series will return with their Draft Horse Shows, beginning July 22 before the festival begins.
Event organizers said admission to the event is free and parking is $10 per carload. More information about the fair can be found on their website and Facebook page.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 0