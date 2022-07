NEW ORLEANS — Scattered storms are in the forecast today, but it won't be a washout! You'll still be able to get outside. With a 50% chance of storms, some of you will stay dry. Others will see storms pop-up, and those storms will be most likely during the peak heating hours of the afternoon. Some storms could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Keep an eye on the sky today, and as always, head inside if you hear thunder.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO