Mendocino County, CA

[UPDATE: All Rescued]Twelve People are Stuck Due to Rising Tides on Howard Creek Beach—Water Rescue Underway

By Matt LaFever
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScanner traffic at 12:04 p.m. requested rescue personnel from Mendocino Coast fire agencies respond to Howard Creek Beach to conduct a water rescue. Initial reports indicate that a person is trapped along the beach due to high tide. Rescuers are discussing what equipment would be most appropriate to conduct the rescue...

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

State water regulators curtailed 331 water rights in the Russian River watershed effective Friday, ending a weekslong reprieve brought on by late-season rainfall that prevented restrictions from being imposed earlier this summer. The long-expected order means several hundred ranchers, grape growers and other landowners are now prohibited from exercising rights...
One Man Dead, One Woman Injured in Highway 101 Crash in Mendocino County

A Southern California man has died in a head-on crash that also injured a woman on Highway 101 in Mendocino County. On Monday evening, CHP say a 36-year-old Burbank man drove his Toyota Prius over the highway’s center median into oncoming traffic in the Redwood Valley area. He collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee in the opposite lane resulting in his death. The female driver of the Jeep suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Her passenger was uninjured. CHP are still determining what caused the crash and whether or not the Burbank man was intoxicated.
Redwood Valley Comes Together for This Year’s Black Bart Parade

Yesterday, July 2, 2022, the Redwood Valley community came together for the annual Black Bart Parade, organized by the Redwood Riders horse club. Jessie Taaning Sanchez, a horseback rider and proud resident of Redwood Valley, has organized the event for many years. Retired Sheriff Tom Allman portrayed the infamous Black...
Mendocino Land Trust Acquires Nearly 6,000 Acres of Land Surrounding Lake Pillsbury and the Eel River

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino Land Trust. This month, thanks to our supporters, the Mendocino Land Trust completed its LARGEST conservation easement to date! 5,620 acres in the Eel River watershed, including the land around Lake Pillsbury, will now be forever protected from further development and habitat degradation. With the addition of these lands, the total acreage MLT has helped protect since 1976 is nearly 25,000 acres.
Deputies investigating suspicious death near Willows

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the Willows area. Just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were at the scene investigating the incident. Deputies said no additional information is available. This is a developing story. Action News Now...
Letters: Open letter to Mendocino County Supervisor Dan Gjerde

A little more than one hundred years ago a group of very smart people built a diversion dam on the main stem of the Eel River, tunneled through the hill at the north end of Potter Valley and built a hydroelectric facility to supply power for Ukiah, and in doing so supplied water to the East Fork of the Russian River. The small farmers in Potter Valley soon realized that the tailrace flow from the new powerhouse could be used to irrigate their pastures and orchards, so by 1925 an Irrigation District was established to deliver water to agriculture in the valley. The bulk of the water coming through the tunnel continues through Potter Valley and constitutes the majority of the water in the East Fork Russian River. By the 1950s it was obvious that this resource would be invaluable to the ways of life and cultures along the entire Russian River watershed, and therefore, Lake Mendocino was formed to provide reliable supplies of water for the region benefitting municipalities, agriculture, tourism, recreation and fisheries.
Fatal Traffic Collision on Highway 101 Southbound Near Redwood Valley

The southbound lanes of Highway 101 are blocked near Redwood Valley after a traffic collision that resulted in one fatality and one party with major injuries. Ground and air ambulances have been deployed. The Caltrans Quickmap indicates traffic is majorly affected south of the West Street on-ramp by the collision...

