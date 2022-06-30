ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Fontana residents are urged to use ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal (“Safe and Sane”) fireworks are now being sold by nonprofit groups throughout Fontana in anticipation of the July 4 holiday. Safe and Sane fireworks can be purchased at booths daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 5, according to the Fontana Police Department. “Safe...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Fontana P.D. says: Have fun, stay safe, don't use illegal fireworks

The City of Fontana has an important message for residents who want to celebrate the nation’s independence: Have fun, but don’t use illegal fireworks. Fines for possession and use of illegal fireworks range from $2,500 to $10,000. Residents are urged to purchase legal “Safe and Sane” fireworks in order to avoid fines, potential injury, and property damage.
FONTANA, CA
onscene.tv

The Calamar Fire Stopped at Five Acres | Temecula

07.02.2022 | 2:26 PM | TEMECULA – Cal Fire Riverside County responded to vegetation fire. First reports the fire was around 1 acre in medium to heavy fuels with a potential for around 20 acres with structures threatened and a possibility of evacuations due to home very close to the fire.
TEMECULA, CA
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Firefighters Get Handle on Brush Fire Near Temecula, Evacuation Warning Lifted

Firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread of a seven-acre brush fire in the Santa Ana Mountains west of Temecula Saturday and an evacuation warning was lifted. The blaze was reported at 1:54 p.m. in the 43500 block of El Calamar Road and was initially burning at a slow rate in heavy fuels, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fontana, CA
foxla.com

SUV crashes into Temecula storefront, none injured

TEMECULA, Calif. - An SUV crashed into a furniture store in Temecula today, but no one was injured. The vehicle crashed into the Dos Hermanos Artisans showroom located in a shopping center in the 28000 block of Old Town Front Street at about 2:10 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
TEMECULA, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Fire Threatens Nearby Structures

San Bernardino, CA: Firefighters prevented the spread of a fire to nearby buildings that started at Chewy’s Garage on Thursday night, June 30, 2022. San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a report of a commercial fire at Chewy’s Garage on Golden Avenue and Lynwood Drive in North San Bernardino at 9:34 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in San Bernardino

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on June 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 6:48 a.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to Hallmark Parkway and University Parkway. The motorcyclist, Anthony Ruiz, a 30-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Romero
foxla.com

Man killed in rollover crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. - One man was killed Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Hesperia, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to Hesperia Road near Lemon Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, to reports of a crash involving a 2001 Ford Ranger. Investigators say they believe the driver...
HESPERIA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters battle house fire in Banning

CalFire has confirmed firefighters responded to a fire that ignited in a home in Banning today. The blaze was reported just before 12:30 p.m. at a single-family home on Janan Court, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. When firefighters arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke and heat coming from the roof. Officials The post Firefighters battle house fire in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
recordgazette.net

Local Fourth of July celebrations

The city of Beaumont will host its annual Freedom Festival, featuring live entertainment, food and fireworks at 4 p.m. on Monday, July 4, at Stewart Park, 985 Maple Ave. The free Independence Day celebration will include a family-friendly tailgating zone, a live concert, food and merchandise vendors and picnicking. A...
BEAUMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sane#P D
4newsplus.com

RED, WHITE & BOOM: Where To See Fireworks This Independence Day

The Tri-Community is a fairly quiet place to spend the Fourth of July, due to firework bans and extremely high fire warnings in place, but if you are itching for a place to see a spectacular fireworks display then there are plenty of Independence Day celebrations within driving distance that are happening this year:
VICTORVILLE, CA
z1077fm.com

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS IN YUCCA VALLEY AND TWENTYNINE PALMS

The Town of Yucca Valley Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks Spectacular at Brehm Park will feature special enhancements to celebrate Independence Day including patriotic-themed decorations and giveaways and live musical entertainment featuring The Blue Breeze Band. Event entry begins at 6:00 p.m, the concert starts at 6:45 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 9:00 p.m.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

Man charged with firing gun into Riverside Police station

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Riverside has been charged with firing a gun into a Riverside Police station nearly a month ago, according to the department. The shooting happened back on June 4, but police didn't even know it had happened until a few days later. Riverside Police say that one of the custodians at the Magnolia Avenue Station reported hearing a loud noise that morning, but didn't know where it came from.
RIVERSIDE, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana Code Enforcement hauled off 30 junk vehicles from a residence

On June 28, 2022, our Code Enforcement Division in conjunction with the Santa Ana Police Department’s Traffic Division completed a Public Nuisance Inspection and Abatement warrant for a residential property in our City. Who will you vote for in the OC 2nd Supervisorial District?. Over $6,700 in fines and...
SANTA ANA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Dead aunt” scam backfires

Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy