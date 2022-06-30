ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Worker dies after industrial accident at Huron County steel plant

By Ryan Jeltema
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is under way after a worker died at a Thumb-area steel plant following an accident. The accident happened at Blue Diamond Steel Casting on Sturm Road in...

