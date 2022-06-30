71-year-old woman becomes second person gored by bison at Yellowstone in three days



A n elderly woman from Pennsylvania has become the second person to be gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park in just three days. This marks the third attack within the past 32 days as well.

The 71-year-old from Westchester was gored by the animal on Wednesday, following a similar attack on Monday. The goring took place near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake.

The National Park Service reported that the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming, by ambulance.

"The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison as they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, causing the bull bison to charge," according to the NPS.

The incident is currently being investigated, and the NPS does not have any further information to share, it said.

The NPS noted, "On May 30 , a woman approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, and a man approached a bison near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser on June 28 ," resulting in two other gorings at Yellowstone.

The service reiterated its warnings to visitors to "stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes — and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves" and emphasized the danger bison can pose.