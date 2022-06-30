California Controller publishes 2021 payroll data for City and County governments

The California Joint Committee on Legislative Audit Committee has voted 12-0 to approve a performance audit of the California Department of Technology’s (CDT) responsibilities regarding oversight of state information technology (IT) procurements, oversight, and security for the State of California. While the State Auditor has audited portions of IT systems under the CDT umbrella, and routinely checks up on particularly troubled projects like FI$CAL, the Legislature needs a more comprehensive view of the systems that undergird California’s departments. Currently, CDT oversees 26 IT projects costing the State nearly $3.5 billion. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Chair of the Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee is asking for this audit so the Legislature has an accurate and thorough understanding of the department’s role in order to make necessary changes.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO