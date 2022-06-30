ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Controller publishes 2021 payroll data for City and County governments

By courtesy
localocnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Controller Betty T. Yee today published 2021 self-reported payroll data for cities and counties on the Government Compensation in California website. The data cover 666,421 positions and a total of more than $53.15 billion in 2021 wages. Users of the site can:. View compensation levels on maps and...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

CAGOP releases statement on California Democrats’ gas tax increase

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson released the following statement in response to today’s annual gas tax increase, impacting every single Californian at the pump:. “Gavin Newsom and California Democrats continue to fail Californians, doing nothing to prevent the state’s sky-high gas tax from increasing yet again. Democrats...
CALIFORNIA STATE
localocnews.com

State IT projects oversight audit request approved by legislature

The California Joint Committee on Legislative Audit Committee has voted 12-0 to approve a performance audit of the California Department of Technology’s (CDT) responsibilities regarding oversight of state information technology (IT) procurements, oversight, and security for the State of California. While the State Auditor has audited portions of IT systems under the CDT umbrella, and routinely checks up on particularly troubled projects like FI$CAL, the Legislature needs a more comprehensive view of the systems that undergird California’s departments. Currently, CDT oversees 26 IT projects costing the State nearly $3.5 billion. Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Chair of the Assembly Accountability and Administrative Review Committee is asking for this audit so the Legislature has an accurate and thorough understanding of the department’s role in order to make necessary changes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy