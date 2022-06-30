CNN's Christi Paul leaves network: 'Nobody else is going to be my kids' mom'



CNN a nchor Christi Paul announced Sunday that she is leaving her position after 20 years with the network.

Paul noted that there is a sort of "great resignation" sweeping the network as she made her tear-filled announcement.

"The show will go on, as it should," Paul said . "But nobody else is going to be my kids’ mom. And nobody else is going to be my husband’s wife or my parents’ children, and I need to be fully, fully present there. And it’s been hard."



ARI FLEISCHER RIPS CNN BIAS, AVENATTI FEATURED MORE THAN TRUMP COVID-19 TEAM



Paul is a mother of three, with her family hailing from Ohio. She co-hosted New Day Weekend on Saturday and Sunday mornings for the past nine years and hosted shows on HLN, which is owned by CNN, before that. She took to Instagram Tuesday to thank her fellow anchor Victor Blackwell.

"Thanks @victorblackwell for the sweet send-off & thank YOU for the great memories!" her caption read. "Not so sad since I know we’ll make many more. Love you V!"

The former anchor would go on to thank a number of her fellow CNN anchors in a tweet. She thanked the likes of Amanda Carpenter, Brian Stelter, Mark Hertling, and Cedric Leighton for allowing her to "invade your morning space the last 9 yrs & for the very generous words you're sending! I genuinely appreciate each one of you!"



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Paul's exit comes as the network has filtered out its use of the phrase " the big lie " and its over-usage of the " Breaking News" banner .