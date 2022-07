MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — Saint Tammany deputies say what started as a dog off of its leash in Pelican Park led to a drug arrest. Deputies say that late this morning, two men were walking with a dog in the park and the dog was not on a leash. When a park worker told the men to put the pet on a leash, one of them became confrontational. That’s when the worker called the sheriff’s office.

