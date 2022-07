There is a small but growing call from the left to impeach several Supreme Court justices who successfully voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Following the high court's June 24 ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which undid decades of abortion-rights progress, many advocates and progressive politicians are demanding the impeachment of the justices who, it's being claimed, misled in their confirmation hearings. But is it possible to impeach a justice? And what does the process look like?

