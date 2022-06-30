ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

Great American Cookout this weekend in Kinston

By Chadwick Stokes, Courtney Layton
 3 days ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for a fun & family-friendly way to celebrate the 4th of July? Look no further than the Great American Cookout happening at Harmony Hall, located in downtown Kinston.

Fourth of July fireworks, celebrations in ENC

The Lenoir County Historical Association is hosting an event to celebrate the holiday with an Americana theme. A  jam-packed schedule is planned, including live music with local entertainers, a traveling puppet show and a hot dog eating contest.

For the live music portion of the evening, the headliner is Mike Kenzie aka “13” from the Super Grit Cowboy Band. Those who are familiar with the band, particularly Kenzie, will be delighted with his presence.

From New Bern, Dennis Listermann-Vierling will be performing a puppet show involving George Washington and his visit to Eastern North Carolina in 1791. Dennis is an interpreter with Tryon Palace and has created a traveling puppet show as a way of educating children about history in a fun, engaging way.

Fire Box Social Flow Arts, from Washington, will be performing later in the evening. These performers will perform elaborate tricks with fire that are sure to delight all. They have safe LED lighted instruments that children can play with to make it an interactive experience. They have performed in the Harley-Davidson festival as well as other festivals.

For those people that love to eat and are competitive, there will be a hot dog eating contest. Participants that are competing must sign a release form and pay $10. First & second place winners will receive prizes.

Admission for adults will be $10 and $5 for children 12 and younger. The admission fee includes two hot dogs, chips, and a drink in addition to the evening’s entertainment.

This event is scheduled for 6-9 p.m. For more information, click here .

