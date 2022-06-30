ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

1 dead in Union Co. crash near Carlisle

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died Thursday afternoon after a single-car crash in eastern Union County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Highway 72 near Woodyard Road.

Troopers said a car was headed eastbound on Highway 72 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a sign. Highway Patrol said the driver then lost control and the car went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, then a tree.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

WSPA 7News

