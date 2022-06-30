1 dead in Union Co. crash near Carlisle

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died Thursday afternoon after a single-car crash in eastern Union County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 12:45 p.m. on Highway 72 near Woodyard Road.

Troopers said a car was headed eastbound on Highway 72 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a sign. Highway Patrol said the driver then lost control and the car went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, then a tree.

The driver died from their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.