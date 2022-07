BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Star-Spangled Spectacular returned to Baltimore on Sunday. Roughly 4,600 people gathered at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County to listen to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and watch some fireworks. Some people brought their own food for dinner while others are buying meals from a variety of food trucks. “I come out to Oregon Ridge every fourth,” Tamara Lewis of Windsor Mill said. “I think it’s a great way to celebrate the holiday, see the BSO, and see the fireworks at the end. I started coming out here when I was in high school with my now-fiancé. We enjoyed it...

