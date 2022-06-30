ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havelock, NC

Havelock man facing child pornography charges

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man was arrested Thursday and charged with 12 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

William Michael McKain Jr., 39, is being held at the Craven County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

The Havelock Police Department said it received a tip in May from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children regarding internet activity related to child pornography. Following an investigation, officers executed a search warrant at McKain’s home. He was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this or any other crime, contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212. You can also send an anonymous email at the following link or contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

