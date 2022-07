In Latin America, 51% of consumers have made at least one transaction with cryptocurrencies, according to a survey conducted by Mastercard (MA). The study entitled "New Payments Index 2022," also showed that more than a third of Latin Americans said they have made an everyday purchase with a stablecoin. By comparison Mastercard said just 11% of those responding worldwide, reported having made a purchase using a digital asset.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO