Mizzou picks up commitment from 2023 point guard out of Florida

Effective: 2022-07-01 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Leon The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Leon County in Big Bend of Florida * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Florida A And M, or near Tallahassee, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodville, Tallahassee, Florida A And M, Florida State University, Doak Campbell Stadium, Lake Bradford, Ralford Greenway, Leon Sinks, Gaither Community Center, Lake Munson, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Eight Mile Pond, Chaires, Tallahassee Regional A/P, State Capital Complex, Governors Square Mall, Natural Bridge, Springsax Park, Belair and Apalachee Regional Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO