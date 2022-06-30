ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

McComb attorney indicted for 2021 murder

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

MCCOMB, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A McComb attorney has been indicted for a 2021 murder and other charges.

The Enterprise Journal reported Robert Lenoir was indicted for murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child abuse, child endangerment and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

La. man accused of shooting at troopers during Lincoln County chase

He was charged in connection to the death of Wendy McMahan Dansby, who was found dead at her home in 2021.

According to the newspaper, the case was moved from Pike County to the Forrest County District Attorney’s office.

Robert Lenoir (Courtesy: MBI)

Lenoir also posted a $200,000 bond.

