Marvel Fans: A ‘Thor’ Movie Marathon Is Happening In Massachusetts

Meet Joker! This goofy boy lives up to his name. Joker is tons of fun and sure to put a smile on your face! At this point ‘Sit’ is the only trick Joker knows. Eager to please and a sucker for attention, Joker is hoping to find a home with someone creative who can teach him more tricks and reward him with lots of treats. Joker is still learning how to walk on leash without pulling, and how to greet other dogs in a calm manner. With loads of puppy-like energy, this young boy would love to find a home with a yard where he can run in the sun and relax in the shade. Because of Joker’s overly enthusiastic nature when greeting people and during play, a home without young children will be the most fun for him at this time.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO