Tri-State lawmakers react to the Supreme Court’s EPA ruling
TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Some local politicians issued statements after the Supreme Court released its decision regarding West Virginia, et al. v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) .
Indiana
Legislating is the sole responsibility of elected Members of Congress, not agency bureaucrats. Today’s Supreme Court ruling in West Virginia v. EPA clarified that the EPA cannot act without authority explicitly provided by Congress in statute, correctly reaffirming Congress’ Constitutional role in making laws.U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. (R-Ind.)
Illinois
EPA has the critical task of addressing our climate crisis and ensuring that Americans have clean air to breathe. Congress gave that authority to EPA with the Clean Air Act , which the Supreme Court has affirmed again and again. Today’s decision by this Supreme Court is a dangerous step backwards and threatens our air and our planet. This ruling sets a troubling precedent both for what it means to protect public health and the authority regulatory agencies have to protect public health.U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL)
Kentucky
Today, the Supreme Court gave power back to the people. In siding with the state of West Virginia, the Court has undone illegal regulations issued by the EPA without any clear congressional authorization and confirmed that only the people’s representatives in Congress – not unelected, unaccountable bureaucrats – may write our nation’s laws. This ruling will have a significant impact on the Commonwealth. Even as energy prices spiral out of control and experts warn of electricity blackouts, the Biden Administration has continued the Left’s war on affordable domestic energy and proposed to saddle the electric power sector with expensive regulatory requirements. Working families and businesses are bearing the costs every day. Today’s decision frees Kentucky’s power producers to provide their customers with cheaper, more reliable electricity. The ruling also pushes back against the overbearing administrative state, which Democrats have expanded dramatically in recent years. The Constitution states clearly that the lawmaking process lies with the people and their elected representatives, not with opaque federal agencies. I am glad the Supreme Court affirmed this fact and hope other overeager bureaucrats take notice.U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
