On Monday evening, just before pm, police in San Antonio, Texas responded to a call alerting them to an abandoned truck on a desolate road some 150 miles from the Mexican border. The caller, a worker in a nearby building, said he heard cries for help coming from inside the vehicle.When police arrived, they found a scene of horror."The floor of the trailer, it was completely covered in bodies. Completely covered in bodies," Police Chief William McManus said. "There were at least 10-plus bodies outside the trailer, because when we arrived we were trying to find people who were still...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO