ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Historic New England Ski Resort is Changing Its ‘Insensitive’ Name

By Jolana Miller
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This popular Vermont ski resort, which is teaming with dirt bike enthusiasts and hikers in the off-season, will announce a new name by the end of the summer, if not sooner. It's time, according to the website for the Suicide Six Ski Resort and Recreation area known as S6 or Suicide...

shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Longest Trail in the United States

Nothing refreshes the human spirit more than being in touch with the natural environment. As the name suggests, a trail is an unpaved lane, track, or path that typically comes to mind when you think of hiking. Trails tell a story! You may learn about flora and fauna, natural processes in the park, or how the ancestors lived in the area.
TRAVEL
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Grizzly Bear to Ever Roam Yellowstone

There are a number of fearsome predators that live in our National Parks, but do you know just how big the biggest grizzly bear to ever roam Yellowstone National Park was? How did the immense size of this bear compare to other grizzlies in the wild, and what did it need to eat in order to get so big?
ANIMALS
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pomfret, VT
State
Vermont State
City
Montpelier, VT
City
Woodstock, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That’s Deeper than the Grand Canyon

Discover the Little-Known U.S. River Gorge That's Deeper than the Grand Canyon. A gorge deeper than the Grand Canyon? Yes, it actually exists! Between Idaho and Oregon in the United States lies a fissure so wide and so deep that it actually rivals its Arizonan cousin. This canyon is as rich in history as it is impressive in size.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Where Does The Colorado River Start and End?

The Colorado River is a major North American River that rises from the Rocky Mountains in the U.S. state of Colorado and flows into the Gulf of California. The river, at 1,450 miles long, is the sixth-longest river in the United States, flowing through seven U.S. states. The Colorado River basin covers 260,000 square miles, or about 8% of the continental United States. Famed for its spectacular canyons and whitewater rapids, it is one of the most important rivers in the Southwestern United States and northern Mexico. This long river drains a huge desert watershed that spans seven U.S. states and two Mexican states.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Laws Broken By Dozens of Tourists as Bison Uses Boardwalk: PHOTOS

Shocking images show bands of Yellowstone National Park tourists mere feet away from a large boardwalk-bound bison. Per park officials, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone National Park than any other animal. And just one week after the first bison goring of 2022 in the park, a group of unfortunate images would surface on Facebook. Shared by Ken Carleton, the photos show dozens of tourists gawking at a boardwalk-bound bison from mere feet away. Once they went live on June 7 (before Yellowstone’s historic flood), the online community immediately began circulating and condemning the images.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Ski Area#Cnn Travel#U S Skiing Hall Of Fame
Robb Report

This Sprawling $35 Million Jackson Hole Ranch Is Wyoming’s Priciest Property

Click here to read the full article. On the hunt for an epic parcel? Wyoming has you covered. A ranch in Jackson Hole with a whopping 233 acres of land just hit the market for $35 million. That makes it the most expensive listing in the state, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Neighboring the Snake River and Grand Teton National Park, the sprawling property affords magnificent views of the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. The land offers two separate residences, too. The main farmhouse comprises five bedrooms and six baths. Built in 2001, the 4,800-square-foot abode features local river rocks...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Yellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000

All visitors except a group of backpackers have now been evacuated after Yellowstone National Park was hit by a record deluge, according to officials.Tourists to the world-famous park were asked to get out after roads and bridges were washed out as “unprecedented” flooding devastated areas of southern Montana.Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters that just one group of campers now remains in the park’s backcountry as officials take stock of the scope of damage that has been done.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
The Independent

At least six dead after huge chunk of glacier breaks off Italian mountain amid record temperatures

At least six people have died and eight have been injured after a large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke and roared down a mountainside in Italy.Around 10 people were reported to be missing after the cascading ice, snow and rock slammed into hikers on a popular trail in the Dolomites on Sunday afternoon.Rescuers were searching for survivors but Trento provincial government warned it expected a “heavy toll” after the large “ice avalanche,” which came amid record temperatures.The glacier, in the Marmolada range, is the largest in the Dolomites in northeastern Italy and is used as a ski slope in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
105.5 The Fan

Best Mountain Towns In The U.S.

You don't have to go far to find some of the best Mountain Towns in the country. OutsideOnline complied a list that includes spots from all over the country. West Coast to East Coast and everywhere in between. I'm having a very hard time finding something wrong with the list.
BOISE, ID
AFAR

6 Great Hikes That Showcase Scotland’s Dramatic Scenery

Roam Scotland, a land of peaks, valleys, and bothies. Scotland’s scenic terrain is full of hiking opportunities for all levels, with rewarding views that have inspired folklore and famous poems. Scotland is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. The wild landscapes are shrouded in history and mythology and offer some of...
WORLD
mansionglobal.com

A Mountaintop Hunter’s Paradise in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, Mixes Frontier Spirit With Modern Amenities

For those looking for a mountain getaway with a focus on hunting, it’s hard to beat this home in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Set across 11,000 square feet and on top of 26 usable acres of wooded land, the house has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms and is asking just over $10 million. It’s set within an exclusive community of large properties, the smallest of which has a 10-acre lot. This home, set at the very top of the mountain, has the largest one of all.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Robb Report

Always Wanted to Live on the Slopes? This $100 Million Colorado Mansion Is Built Into the Side of Aspen Mountain

Click here to read the full article. Many homes in Colorado offer views of Aspen Mountain, but very few are located on the actual slopes. A newly listed mansion is one such rarity. The ski-in, ski-out pad, which Compass just put on the market for $100 million, is one of just five single-family homes on the soaring, 11,000-foot alp. With what listing agent Steven Shane describes as “Aspen’s best address,” the 1.4-acre property sits adjacent to the Little Nell ski run and is only a few hundred yards from the gondola. Nestled amid a grove of Aspen trees, the stately main residence...
ASPEN, CO
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone opening up most of the park Saturday

Yellowstone National Park will reopen the north loop today to all visitors. Visitors can access the south and north loops via the East Entrance, West Entrance, and South Entrance. “We’re pleased to reopen the north loop of Yellowstone to the visiting public less than three weeks after this major flood...
TRAVEL
SheKnows

The 8 Best VRBOs Near Grand Canyon, from Off-The-Grid Cabins to Lodges With Breathtaking Views

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ever had the desire to venture out into a place that’s like the unknown, or rather, the Wild West. Well, here’s that calling to kickstart your next family adventure. You can never go wrong with a National Park Landmark, especially one among the seven wonders of the world. The Grand Canyon offers breathtaking views of a colorful, historic landscape that’s found nowhere else. It’s the living depiction of the American West that the whole family will never forget. Whether it’s hiking the unique trails or viewing it from the top of the canyon, this iconic attraction will make for a great family vacation. Luckily, we’ve already found the best accommodations near the Grand Canyon that are desert gems for all family sizes and budgets. Indulge in these Grand Canyon VRBOs that are just as impressive and stunning as the national park itself.
TRAVEL
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy