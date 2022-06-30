ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

New additions to Saturday in the Park's Main Stage lineup: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

By Earl Horlyk
Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CITY -- Grammy Award-winning Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience have been added to Saturday in the Park's Main Stage lineup. Known for hypnotic New Orleans funk reggae blended with blues...

Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Moville, Iowa teen pianist sharing his love of classical music

SIOUX CITY -- Walking with confidence into a performance space at Whispering Creek Senior Living, James Gates sat behind the keys of a piano. The 16-year-old Moville, Iowa native then proceeded to play Mozart's "Sonata in A Minor" to an appreciative audience made up of staff and residents at the retirement community, 2609 Nicklaus Dr.
MOVILLE, IA
Sioux City Journal

Paddling lessons planned Tuesday at Little Sioux Park

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Paddling lessons are planned Tuesday at Little Sioux Park near Correctionville. The program is intended for first-time paddlers, offering a fun and safe environment to learn how to canoe. Instruction and supervision will be provided by trained employees. Life jackets and canoeing equipment will be provided. There...
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade 2022

Thousands of colorful beads streaked the streets of downtown Sioux City on Friday for the 2022 Sioux City Mardi Gras Parade. The parade ran from the Tyson Events Center to the intersection of 4th St. and Iowa St. The Sioux City Musketeers were the Mardi Gras Parade Marshal. Over 500 people attended the parade.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Marguerite Kuhl

Marguerite Kuhl of Sioux City will celebrate her 99th birthday on Wednesday with a family dinner. Cards may be sent to 1819 Glen Ellen Rd., Sioux City, IA 51106. Marguerite was born on July 6, 1923. She married Homer Kuhl on Oct. 14, 1944. Marguerite owned/managed Kuhl's Fashion Shoppe for 35 years. She retired at age 95 from Health Plus after 18 years as manager.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: When God is happy the human race benefits

When God is happy the human race benefits. Thanks to the SCOTUS for their abortion ruling on Roe v. Wade. That takes us one step closer to making God happy. --Tim Plueger, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Maxton Ray Hogue

Maxton Ray Hogue was born on June 16 in Sioux City to Savannah (Tomlinson) Hogue and Justin Hogue of Sioux City. Grandparents are: LeAnn Tomlinson of Bellevue, Neb.; and Marilyn Lewis of Sloan, Iowa. Great-grandmother is Pat Tomlinson of Ida Grove, Iowa.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

South Sioux Senior Center begins quest to reopen, rebuild

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Nearly a month after the South Sioux City Senior Center shut down, efforts to revive the center are “basically starting at square one,” according to one volunteer. “If we do not start now, it is only going to get more difficult to revive...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Church News

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 South Lakeport, will be holding special patriotic church services on Sunday, July 3, at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Please join us as we sing patriotic hymns, and praise and thank God for the many blessings He has bestowed upon our country. Website: www.redeemersiouxcity.com. 100th Anniversary...
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Journal

SPORTS BRIEFS: Park Jefferson Speedway will host another weekend of races; South Dakota men’s basketball team to compete in Florida tournament

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Tri-State Late Models series makes it second stop at Park Jefferson International Speedway Saturday. A special 40-lap Freedom feature spotlights a full night of competition. The IMCA Northern SportMods, IMCA Stock Cars sponsored by J&J Fitting; IMCA Hobby Stocks sponsored by Q and Feather Again; and IMCA Sport Compacts sponsored by Fox 620 join the touring series for season points competition, too.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $699,900

Words can`t even begin to express this magnificant property!! Your own in-town retreat!! You have the beauty and character of a historic home, but modernized, exemplifying the pride of Ownership!! The beautiful over 2-acre grounds provide a get a way for family and friends, from the in-ground pool, to an area for kids to play or in conversation just sitting around a fire!! You soon forget how close you are to stores, banking, the biking trail, etc. Upon entering this stately home, your eyes will be drawn to the open staircase, the gorgeous hardwood floors, a formal dining room with crown molding, corner built-in hutches and entrance into the gourmet kitchen, with double ovens, an island, a beautiful view to the pool, and ornate cabinetry!! Just off the kitchen is an informal dining area, with loads of built-in cabinetry, walk-in pantry. A 3\4 bath just off the back door making it convenient for guests when your entertaining in the backyard, and kids coming in from the pool. The formal living room, complete with a fireplace, ornate trim and crown molding and beautiful hardwood floors, wonderful views from every window!! Up the stairs to the second floor, you will find the Master Bedroom Suite with HUGE walk-in closet and sitting area, and Master bath!! You`ll find built-in storage on the second floor landing and 3 additional Large bedrooms with lots of closet space and no shortage of space, and don`t forget the hardwood floors!! The full bath completes the second floor!! The lower level has a family room with built-ins and space for the kids to entertain their friends!! A neutral very comfortable space with warm colors, newer carpet and 4th bath!! In the lower level, you`ll find locker rooms for all the extras!! The attached 2 stall garage, keeps you sheltered from all the elements plus the detached garage with LOADS of extra storage!!! You won`t be disappointed a true hidden Gem in Siouxland!!!!
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Dakota Dunes - $550,000

New construction ranch home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage. This home sits on a scenic lot with trees tucked in behind and views of the river. Zero entry to front door and from garage to the house. 10 foot ceilings and 8 foot doors throughout. White trim and doors. LVP will be in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. In floor heat all rooms and garage. Sprinkler, sod and driveway as well as interior finish work to be completed yet. Open concept living, dining and kitchen. Living room will feature an electric fireplace with stone surround to match the stone on front of home. From the dining room you can access the covered concrete patio with wood ceiling and the views. Kitchen will have white cabinets and maple contrasting island, a 4 x 6 pantry and the appliances will be included. There is a large laundry room, a storage room and mechanical room located conveniently near the garage. The master bedroom will have carpet. The master bathroom will have a soaking tub, a walk in shower, double vanities, a toilet room and there will be a nice sized walk in closet. The other two bedrooms will have carpet and there will be a full bathroom for those bedrooms and guests. Water softener is included. Windows were upgraded to Gerkin Rhino windows. Completion date 45-60 days.
DAKOTA DUNES, SD
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Bottle bill changes inconvenience consumers

When Iowa's bottle bill was originally passed in 1978, consumers could easily return empty containers to local retailers and get a refund for their 5 cents deposit. Well now retailers can now avoid taking containers if they are licensed to prepare ready-to-eat food or are located with a certain distance from a redemption center or mobile redemption center. The distance is 10 miles in counties with 30,000 or more residents and 15 miles for smaller communities.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Prep softball: Bishop Heelan sweeps Sioux City West at Scheels Park

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School softball team earned a Saturday sweep over West at Scheels Field, winning Game 1 18-4 and Game 2 13-2. West was the home team on Saturday, but the doubleheader was moved to Scheels Field because of a sprinkler mishap on West’s diamond.
SIOUX CITY, IA

