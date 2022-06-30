New additions to Saturday in the Park's Main Stage lineup: Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience

Words can`t even begin to express this magnificant property!! Your own in-town retreat!! You have the beauty and character of a historic home, but modernized, exemplifying the pride of Ownership!! The beautiful over 2-acre grounds provide a get a way for family and friends, from the in-ground pool, to an area for kids to play or in conversation just sitting around a fire!! You soon forget how close you are to stores, banking, the biking trail, etc. Upon entering this stately home, your eyes will be drawn to the open staircase, the gorgeous hardwood floors, a formal dining room with crown molding, corner built-in hutches and entrance into the gourmet kitchen, with double ovens, an island, a beautiful view to the pool, and ornate cabinetry!! Just off the kitchen is an informal dining area, with loads of built-in cabinetry, walk-in pantry. A 3\4 bath just off the back door making it convenient for guests when your entertaining in the backyard, and kids coming in from the pool. The formal living room, complete with a fireplace, ornate trim and crown molding and beautiful hardwood floors, wonderful views from every window!! Up the stairs to the second floor, you will find the Master Bedroom Suite with HUGE walk-in closet and sitting area, and Master bath!! You`ll find built-in storage on the second floor landing and 3 additional Large bedrooms with lots of closet space and no shortage of space, and don`t forget the hardwood floors!! The full bath completes the second floor!! The lower level has a family room with built-ins and space for the kids to entertain their friends!! A neutral very comfortable space with warm colors, newer carpet and 4th bath!! In the lower level, you`ll find locker rooms for all the extras!! The attached 2 stall garage, keeps you sheltered from all the elements plus the detached garage with LOADS of extra storage!!! You won`t be disappointed a true hidden Gem in Siouxland!!!!

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO