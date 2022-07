CASPER, Wyo. — It took the community less than two days to raise the money to replace Draco and Orion Roundtree’s stolen lawnmowers, which they were using as part of a community service challenge. Their mission is to mow 50 lawns over the summer for elderly, disabled, and veteran community members, part of the national Raisng Men and Women Lawn Care Service Campaign.

EVANSVILLE, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO