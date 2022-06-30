Troopers say man sexually abused girl

UTICA — Boys to men, and then back to boys again. That’s the story of the Proctor Boys, a tight-knit group of mature-aged men, 99.9% of them Italians who grew up within a few blocks of each other in East Utica and remained the best of friends since they were figli. They graduated from Proctor High School, served in the military, worked for companies like GE and Chicago Pneumatic, or started their own businesses. Many married their high school sweethearts and raised their families here.

