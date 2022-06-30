ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Troopers say man sexually abused girl

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A Rome man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl over the course of several months, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said Michael E. Fox, 44, sexually abused a girl under the age of...

Harassment, mischief among charges in incident at smoke shop

ROME — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody for the second time this week on Thursday for causing damage at Vic’s Smoke Shop on Floyd Avenue in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Lorenzo Dugger, of Rome, threw a bundle of logs at a...
ROME, NY
Rome man charged with choking girlfriend to blackout

ROME — A 25-year-old man is accused of choking his girlfriend until she blacked out on West Court Street in Rome, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said the female victim woke up at about 6 a.m. June 21 to an angry boyfriend, 25-year-old Adrian T. Clark, of Rome. Police said Clark wrapped his arm around his girlfriend’s throat and dragged her out of bed in the chokehold.
ROME, NY
Recent state police arrests, June 23 to June 30

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Madison, Herkimer and Oneida counties:. • Joshua M. Koester, 41, of Hobe Sound, Florida, was charged in Vienna on June 30 with third-degree possession of a weapon. • Erik R. Martin, 43, of Clay, Onondaga County, was charged in...
ONEIDA, NY
Oneida police say man involved in ongoing crack cocaine sales

ONEIDA — A 60-year-old man is accused of ongoing crack cocaine sales in the City of Oneida, according to the Oneida Police Department. Police said Stephen H. Putman was involved of crack cocaine sales on West Railroad Street in Oneida over the past several months. Police said they conducted a months-long investigation and presented the case to a Madison County grand jury, which handed down an indictment against Putman.
ONEIDA, NY
Domestic charges on Henry Street in Rome

ROME — A 29-year-old man is accused of threatening his female companion with a knife and breaking her laptop computer on Henry Street, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Dylan L. Davis, of Rome, was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman at a residence in...
ROME, NY
Drivers face charges in Route 49 incident

FLOYD — Both drivers were ticketed for speeding and reckless driving on Route 49 following a fiery crash that snarled traffic in the westbound lane Thursday afternoon, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said Jonathan Jackson Jr., 31, of Utica, was speeding in the passing...
UTICA, NY
Pair face drug charges in Oneida following raid, sheriff’s deputies report

ONEIDA — A quantity of crystal methamphetamine was seized from an apartment in Madison County Friday morning, with two residents in custody, according to officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies said a drug raid was conducted on one apartment at 256 Main St. in Oneida...
ONEIDA, NY
Woman, drunk, attempts to hit pedestrians with vehicle, say Utica police

UTICA — A 30-year-old woman is accused of trying to run down several people with her motor vehicle Wednesday night, while both drunk and with a toddler in the back seat, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Dezzarae Gaines, 30, of Utica, was intoxicated behind the wheel...
UTICA, NY
False alarm as Otter Lake swimmer not in distress

OTTER LAKE — A water rescue effort on Otter Lake Thursday afternoon ended up being a false alarm because the swimmer in distress reported to 911 was not actually in distress, according to law enforcement and rescue personnel. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said a lakeside resident in the...
OTTER LAKE, MI
Woman accused of attempted robbery at Citizens Bank in Utica

UTICA — A Utica woman is accused of attempting to rob a bank she had done business with in the past on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Utica Police Department. Police said Danielle Hendricks, 31, of Utica, went to the Citizens Bank on North Genesee Street at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday and handed a note to a bank teller demanding a quantity of money. Police said the tellers refused Hendricks’s demands and she fled the building.
UTICA, NY
Sheriff’s office plans Independence Day drunk driving crackdown

The upcoming Fourth of July weekend will see another law enforcement crackdown on drunken and distracted driving — with state troopers, multiple county sheriff’s departments and local police officers all taking part. Officials warn that because the Fourth of July is on a Monday this year, they expected...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Births — July 1, 2022

BARFIELD — To Bradlee and Catherine Russo Barfield, of Clinton, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Rome Health, a daughter, Zara Angela. MILLER — To Alexander and Crystal Martin Miller, of Oriskany, on Thursday, June 23, 2022 in Rome Health, a daughter, Magnolia Grace. REILLY — To Michael...
ROME, NY
Funeral notices — July 2, 2022

BAUMEISTER — Samantha L. Baumeister, 39, of Oneida, on June 20, 2022. Private services. No calling hours. Arrangements by Ironside Funeral Home, Oneida. CAREY —Nancy A. (Phelps) Carey, 76, of Steuben, on June 12, 2022. Memorial 4-6 p.m. today at the Town of Steuben Town Hall. No calling...
ROME, NY
Bonds of friendship last a lifetime for the Proctor Boys

UTICA — Boys to men, and then back to boys again. That’s the story of the Proctor Boys, a tight-knit group of mature-aged men, 99.9% of them Italians who grew up within a few blocks of each other in East Utica and remained the best of friends since they were figli. They graduated from Proctor High School, served in the military, worked for companies like GE and Chicago Pneumatic, or started their own businesses. Many married their high school sweethearts and raised their families here.
UTICA, NY
No injuries reported as car hits train in New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — No one was injured when a car crashed into a passing train on Route 840 in New Hartford on Wednesday, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Kyler Wheat, 19, of New Hartford, was westbound on Route 840 shortly after noon on Wednesday when he didn’t stop for a steady red light or for the passing train.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
MaryLou Carpenter

MaryLou Carpenter, 58, of Camden, NY passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. As a four-time cancer survivor, MaryLou showed immense courage and strength that inspired all. She was born in Rome, NY on August 28, 1963, a daughter of Charles & Patricia Pietruch Dolan. She was a graduate of Rome Free Academy. MaryLou then attended SUNY Geneseo receiving her degree in teaching. She earned her Master’s degree from The College of St. Rose in Albany, NY. On August 17, 1991, she married Loren E. Carpenter III at St. Joseph’s Church in Lee Center, NY. They shared a blessed union that would last 30 years.
CAMDEN, NY
Amy L. Jacobsen

Amy L. Jacobsen, 51, of Rome, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at home. She was born in Rome, NY, on June 4, 1971, daughter of Roy Tebo and Joan Beckwith. Amy graduated from Rome Free Academy. She married Joseph J. Jacobsen on May 7, 1997. Amy was a former employee of Utica Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She enjoyed caring for other people, reading and loved animals.
ROME, NY
In Rome, rescue bird becomes local sensation

ROME — They’ve become a hometown sensation and it’s not often that you don’t see the two together — whether it be grocery shopping or browsing through books at Jervis Public Library. Marsha Moreland, of Rome, and her green-cheek conure parakeet, Sky, have people throughout...
ROME, NY
Pair graduate at Castleton

CASTLETON, VT — Two area residents have graduated from Castleton University, receiving their degrees at a recent commencement ceremony. Jessica Foote, of Rome, bachelor’s degree, kinesiology;. Alexander Williams, of Camden, bachelor’s degree, biology.
CASTLETON, VT
Event to honor Independence Day in city

ROME — Rome Rotary Club, in partnership with Rome Historical Society, will hold its Independence Day Observance at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers of the American Revolution located on the corner of James and Liberty streets. The program will include a flag-raising...
ROME, NY

