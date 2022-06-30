ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tim Allen Says ‘Lightyear’ Is a ‘Wonderful Story,’ But Has ‘Nothing to Do’ With the Character He Originated

By Drew Taylor
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For some reason, the confusion around “Lightyear,” Pixar’s new sci-fi adventure, remains. And Tim Allen, who voiced the toy version of Buzz Lightyear in four “Toy Story” features and several spin-offs and specials, has finally weighed in. (Chris Evans voices the new film’s iteration of the...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Only Murders in the Building: Fans ‘uncomfortable’ after Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne’s on-screen kiss

Only Murders in the Building premiered the first two episodes of its second season last night (28 June), and fans have reacted poorly to Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez’s on-screen kiss. Season two of the Hulu crime comedy – which stars Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short as a trio who become entangled in a murder – welcomed Delevingne as Alice, a new series regular and love interest for Gomez’s character, Mabel. In the second episode “Frame”, Alice invites Mabel to her art studio to destroy an art sculpture in an effort to relieve pent-up anger. Afterwards, the pair end...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Tim Allen
Person
John Lasseter
Person
Tim Story
Person
Michael Giacchino
TVOvermind

Fans are Still Bothered by the Fat-Suit

I might say it a hundred times in a hundred days a lot of people likely have, but if there’s something out there that will offend people, and there usually is, there will be someone who will find a way to be offended. When the offense is real and is aimed at a particular person or a group of people then it’s easy to stand with the maligned and state that such an attack wasn’t necessary. But a fat suit? It’s not exactly sensitive to some folks, but the fact is that it’s a prop, an inanimate object to be used when necessary to transform one actor or another for a role that’s meant to be entertaining, provocative, and otherwise harmless because it isn’t meant to harm anyone. And yet, larger actors have apparently rallied around the idea that the fat suit is inherently harmful to others because it carried negative connotations that people have picked up on over the years. But that’s not all, since now the suit appears to represent the idea that bigger actors are being somehow phased out in Hollywood.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Dakota Johnson Discusses What It Was Like Shooting ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ And Working With E.L. James

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson is setting the record straight about her time on the set of the Fifty Shades of Grey movies which were adapted from E.L. James Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy of books. The first film debuted in 2015 followed by the second film Fifty Shades Darker in 2017, and Fifty Shades Freed in 2018. Johnson, plays Anastasia Steele alongside Jamie Dornan as  Christian Grey. The actress spoke with Vanity Fair and reflected on her time shooting the series and butting heads with James who commanded full creative control that squashed any ideas or...
NFL
epicstream.com

The Ending of Superman and Lois Season 2 Finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Superman & Lois Season 2. Read at your own risk!. Where to Watch Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Episode 15?. After a string of hiatus faced by the show, Superman & Lois Season 2 finally arrived at its finale and it is a massive one with tons of revelations coming in. It perfectly sets up what is coming next and here is the ending of this series’ run explained.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzz Lightyear#Toy Story 2#Film Star
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Finale Left Ahsoka Actress Rosario Dawson Heartbroken

A full week has passed since the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi's epic conclusion and fans are still reeling from the events that took place in the final episode. To give you a recap, Episode VI saw young Leia get reunited with her adoptive parents, Reva's road to redemption, and Obi-Wan triumph over Darth Vader in their heated rematch.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Beast

Chris Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List’ Is an Unhinged Right-Wing Revenge Fantasy

The Terminal List features Chris Pratt going vengefully homicidal due, in part, to a serious mental condition in Amazon’s latest, which follows in the tradition of Jack Ryan and Jack Reacher by delivering gung-ho macho action-drama tailor-made for fortysomething Call of Duty players. Still, if this adaptation of Jack Carr’s novel mostly fits itself into a particular dad-entertainment streaming niche, it also, to a large extent, comes off as a wet dream for militia-minded anti-establishment kooks, replete with a Pratt performance as a Navy SEAL who responds to injustice by murdering the guilty with extreme prejudice.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Scrapped Obi-Wan Kenobi Film Would Have Featured Return of Beloved Character

I think we can all agree that Lucasfilm knocked another one out of the park with the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. It's been over a week since its finale's premiere but fans are still buzzing about Episode VI which featured the long-awaited "rematch of the century" between the titular Jedi Master and Darth Vader.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2022

“The Breakfast Club” and “Pineapple Express,” both classics within their own genres, will be leaving Hulu in July, along with a host of other films. If you want to relive Judd Nelson’s performance as delinquent John Bender or the antics of Seth Rogen and James Franco, don’t forget to catch up on these flicks before July 31.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Stranger Things’: Our 9 Biggest Questions for Season 5

“Stranger Things 4” is over – isn’t that a bummer!? This two-part season had it all: monsters, mayhem and mild flirting. Plus, we learned more about Eleven and the Upside Down, and we got the very best villain in the show’s history with the dark sorcerer Vecna (played by Jamie Campbell Bower). And it all came packaged in supersized episodes (something that we are very OK with). “Stranger Things 4” was arguably the best, most ambitious season of the beloved Netflix series to date.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
45K+
Followers
27K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy