Otay Mtn, San Diego (CP) A fire has broken out on Otay Mtn, approx a 1/2 north of the US/Mexico Border. The fire is currently burning and firefighters are watching it as the terrain is too difficult to reach in the nighttime. We heard that it was approx 30 acres and 0% containment as of 4:00 am. The cause is believed to be undocumented immigrant-related.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO