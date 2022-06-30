ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Nets' Royce O'Neale: Traded to Nets

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

O'Neale was traded from the Jazz to the Nets on Thursday in exchange for a 2023 first-round...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Kevin Durant only wants to play for Heat if Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry remain there, per report

As the Brooklyn Nets attempt to trade Kevin Durant for something resembling fair value, they not only need to contend with the teams they are negotiating with, but Durant himself. He has offered two teams, the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, as preferred destinations. Here's where things get complicated: Durant reportedly only wants to go to the Heat if most of their team is kept intact.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Gary Payton II leaving Warriors to sign three-year, $28 million deal with Blazers, per report

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to a three-year, $28 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Payton's payday is well earned after he was one of the breakout players of the 2021-22 season. After spending the bulk of his career on 10-day contracts and in the G-League, he finally managed to carve out a steady role for himself with the Warriors as a defensive stopper and unconventional pick-and-roll threat. He helped lead Golden State to a championship, and now, he'll take his talents to the Pacific Northwest.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency tracker: Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal agree to supermax deals; Knicks land Jalen Brunson

NBA free agency is under way, and it's moving along at a rapid pace. As of Thursday evening, teams and players could officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Salt Lake City, UT
Basketball
CBS Sports

Jazz trade Rudy Gobert to Timberwolves for package of several players, multiple first-round picks, per report

The Utah Jazz are trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Minnesota is sending Utah Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Leandro Bolmaro, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for the All-Star center. Gobert is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and is widely considered the league's best rim-protector. In Minnesota, he will link up with Karl-Anthony Towns, who is one of the NBA's better offensive big men, to form one of the NBA's best frontcourts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Royce O'neale
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kevin Durant
CBS Sports

Suns' Jock Landale: Traded to Suns

Landale was traded from the Hawks to the Suns on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Landale ended up on the Hawks in the trade between Atlanta and San Antonio that resulted in Dejounte Murray heading to the Eastern Conference. He played 54 games as a 26-year-old rookie last season and averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds in 10.9 minutes. He may not be an every-game player for the Suns, though that could depend on whether Deandre Ayton returns.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Gary Payton: Signs deal with Portland

Payton agreed to a three-year, $28 million contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Payton played a key defensive role for the Warriors during their championship run last season. The 29-year-old set career highs all across the board, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 17.6 minutes per game. While fantasy expectations shouldn't be too high, Payton is in a great spot to build off his personal-best year next season with the Trail Blazers. He could emerge as the first guard off the bench behind Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Espn
CBS Sports

Warriors' Kevon Looney: Gets $25 million from Golden State

Looney and the Warriors agreed Friday to a three-year, $25.5 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. This is a great payday for Looney, who was coming off a three-year, $15 million deal signed in July of 2019. He was a crucial part of Golden State's title run last season, and he averaged 5.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.4 minutes in his 22 playoff appearances. It remains to be seen how the Warriors handle James Wiseman (knee) presumably starting the year healthy, though the team is obviously in a win-now mindset.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star EDGE Jaxon Howard to make college commitment Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Four-star edge rusher Jaxon Howard rates as one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 recruiting class, and he'll be choosing between some big names when he makes his college commitment on Friday live at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of the page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Clippers' John Wall: Inks two-year deal with Clips

Wall and the Clippers agreed Friday to a two-year, $13.2 million contract, per Klutch Sports Group. Wall joins the Clippers after a contract buyout with the Rockets. Wall hasn't played since April 2020, as he sat out all last season with Houston looking to develop young players. The 31-year-old, five-time All-Star will presumably slot into the starting point guard spot, forming a formidable Clippers rotation that includes Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, plus a myriad of skilled and experienced role players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency rumors: Live updates as Zach Lavine, Bulls agree on max deal; Kevin Durant requests trade

The 2021-22 season and NBA Draft are both in the books, and now all eyes are on the start of free agency. The speculation and rumors that surround free agency are what make this time of the year truly entertaining. This summer may not have some of the biggest names available on the free-agent market, but it's still going to be a hectic offseason. Hours before free agency officially kicked off, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. One of the NBA's biggest superstars is now set to change teams this summer, and KD's trade request will undoubtedly impact how teams handle their offseason business.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
CBS Sports

NBA offseason winners and losers: Rockets loving the Brooklyn chaos, Jazz set up for multiple rebuild routes

One thing not a lot of people are talking about with all the Brooklyn Nets drama is how much the Rockets stand to benefit. Houston owns Brooklyn's 2024 and 2026 first-round picks as well as the right to swap first-round picks with the Nets in 2023, 2025 and 2027. If the Nets get worse, which looks like a certainty once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded, those picks that Houston owns suddenly become a lot more valuable.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Out of lineup

Estrada will sit Friday against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada hits the bench after going hitless in his last two games, dropping his OPS on the season down to .697. Donovan Walton will start at shortstop in his absence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Yankees' JP Sears: Rejoins major-league roster

Sears was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes/Barre on Sunday. Sears was optioned less than a week ago, but the Yankees are allowed to bring him back since they are placing a player on the injured list (Ron Marinaccio) in the corresponding move. The 26-year-old Sears hasn't pitched at any level since his June 28 outing against Oakland, so he will be available for multiple innings behind Jordan Montgomery on Sunday. Sears has impressed with a spotless ERA and eight strikeouts against four walks in his first four major-league appearances (12.2 innings).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy