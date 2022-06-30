Nets' Royce O'Neale: Traded to Nets

The 2021-22 season and NBA Draft are both in the books, and now all eyes are on the start of free agency. The speculation and rumors that surround free agency are what make this time of the year truly entertaining. This summer may not have some of the biggest names available on the free-agent market, but it's still going to be a hectic offseason. Hours before free agency officially kicked off, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. One of the NBA's biggest superstars is now set to change teams this summer, and KD's trade request will undoubtedly impact how teams handle their offseason business.

