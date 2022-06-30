William Shatner Documentary in the Works, First Look Coming at San Diego Comic-Con

Avatar: The Way of Water released a brand new image from the film. Empire Magazine has been sharing stills from the highly-anticipated sequel all week. This time, the publication showed off one of the Na'vi communing while a big sea creature. (Kind of looks like an animal similar to a whale.) The staggering wildlife plays a massive role in the first Avatar, and it seems that Director James Cameron is just letting it rip in The Way of Water. He also spoke to Empire about how he approached a sequel to a movie that earned so much money at the box office. There has been a lot of conversation about the lasting appeal of this film on social media. However, one quick look at the viewership numbers for the trailer and you can see that the desire to go out and see such a spectacle is very much there. Check out what he had to say down below.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO