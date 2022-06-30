ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

William Shatner Documentary in the Works, First Look Coming at San Diego Comic-Con

By ComicBook.com Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA documentary chronicling the life of William Shatner is on its way. Coming from Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, this documentary will be made in conjunction with the audience itself, as the production companies are opening up the project's funding to the general public. This aligns with Legion M's mission...

ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Willow Series Writer Promises Deep-Cut References to All Corners of Franchise Lore

The upcoming Willow series for Disney+ will feature deep-cut references that will reward detail-oriented and long-term fans, writer Jon Kasdan told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. During an appearance at Star Wars Celebration, we caught up with Kasdan, whose family has been involved in the Lucasfilm world for decades (his father, Lawrence Kasdan, worked on The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark), promised fidelity to the source material, and talked about his experiences with original Willow director Ron Howard, with whom Kasdan previously worked on Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard serves as an executive producer on the new Willow.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Releases Statement Reaffirming Support for Harry Potter Creator J.K. Rowling

Warner Bros. is standing by Harry Potter author J.K Rowling following an incident between an external public relations representative and Sky News. According to Variety, the PR rep, who does not work for Warner Bros. but was acting on behalf of the studio at the time, blocked Sky News from asking Harry Potter star Tom Felton about Rowling during a press event for the expansion of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London — The Making of Harry Potter attraction.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Releases New Image

Avatar: The Way of Water released a brand new image from the film. Empire Magazine has been sharing stills from the highly-anticipated sequel all week. This time, the publication showed off one of the Na'vi communing while a big sea creature. (Kind of looks like an animal similar to a whale.) The staggering wildlife plays a massive role in the first Avatar, and it seems that Director James Cameron is just letting it rip in The Way of Water. He also spoke to Empire about how he approached a sequel to a movie that earned so much money at the box office. There has been a lot of conversation about the lasting appeal of this film on social media. However, one quick look at the viewership numbers for the trailer and you can see that the desire to go out and see such a spectacle is very much there. Check out what he had to say down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

John Wick: Chapter 4 Star Rina Sawayama Shares Favorite Memory of Working With Keanu Reeves

John Wick: Chapter 4's Rina Sawayama shared her favorite memory of working with Keanu Reeves. While the fourth installment of the action series doesn't hit theaters until next year, the actress told Metro how hard the Matrix star trains. In her explanation, a day at the gym was really destroying everyone and Reeves had a very relatable response. He actually does all of his own stunts for this one, so the physical ordeal was all too real. Sawayama also mentioned that she's only in a section of the film, so the singer felt like she got lucky in that regard. No such luck for the John Wick actor, he had to really grind to keep his body in tip-top shape. Check out what she had to say about the experience right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor Villain Attuma

Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next week, but it won't be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to look forward to this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being released later this year and is set to star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman. Not much is known about the highly-anticipated movie, but there have been many rumors that Namor will be a major character in the film with many believing Tenoch Huerta will play the role. Today, the Twitter account @MCU_Facility shared some promo art that's reportedly the first look at Attuma, a villain and enemy of Namor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include The Boys, Wonder Man & more

The Top 10 list has seen some nice fluctuation in the past few weeks, with new titles shaking the market this week. The Spot cools down a bit and allows some content-driven independent tiles to appear on the list. Take a 1:25 Sozomaika variant and sprinkle in an epic The Boy's event amongst a spattering of controversial books, and you have yourself a top ten list. There's nothing "Clandestine" about this Top 10. Check it out and see what books reached our top spots!
COMICS
ComicBook

Stranger Things 4 - Volume 2 Reveals Major Deaths in Finale

Over four seasons of Stranger Things, the series has introduced a number of beloved characters, but given this expanding ensemble, not all of the characters will make it to the end of the journey, forcing audiences to say some tough goodbyes. Previous seasons have faked us out by implying character deaths, only for them to make their returns, but with Season 4 – Volume 2 out now on Netflix, these episodes have brought with them some deaths that are sure to disappoint fans of the series. Making these fatalities hit even harder if how unlikely it is that these characters could return. Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Invisible Girl Series in the Works for Disney+

Disney+ has a series in the works based on The Invisible Girl. Variety reports that Beta film has partnered with Morena Films to bring the show to DIsney+ in Spain. The Invisible Girl is a part of a trilogy of wildly popular Young Adult literature novels. Blue Jeans writes the stories and they will be adapted into an eight-hour series. Filming begins in Carmona Spain and will head to other locations around the country. On tap to star in The Invisible Girl are Daniel Grao and Zoe Stein. Both father and daughter will have to solve the murder of a teenage girl in a small town called Cardena. Everyone living there is a a suspect in this crime.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Interview With the Vampire Key Art Released

It's been over a month since AMC released a teaser for its upcoming Interview With the Vampire series, but now, thanks to new key art, we're getting a bit more of a look at the highly anticipated adaptation of the Anne Rice classic. Last week, the official Twitter account for the series released three images bearing quotes from the series — one from Daniel Molloy, one from Claudia, and one from Louis de Pointe du Lac. Each of the quotes are a bit out of context considering that the series isn't expected to arrive until this fall, but they do give fans a taste of what's to come. You can check them out for yourself below.
VISUAL ART
ComicBook

Solo Leveling Anime Reveals Staff and First Synopsis

Solo Leveling is finally getting an official anime adaptation of its after much demand from fans, and the series has revealed the first staff additions along with a new story synopsis giving fans an idea of what to expect when the anime premieres next year! There have been a few manhwa that have gotten their fair shot at anime, but there was still one major franchise that fans had been hoping to see for quite a while. Originally conceived as a web novel series titled Only I Level Up written by Chugong, the series thus transformed into a full webtoon with art from DUBU that's currently dominating conversation among fans online. Now the anime is set to do the same.
COMICS
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Teases When ‘Frasier’ Revival Will Begin Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Kelsey Grammer is teasing the long-awaited Frasier revival could begin shooting this fall. ViacomCBS officially greenlit the Paramount+ series last February. “Shooting? There were some conversations about October, maybe a little later. I don’t know,” Grammer revealed in a video preview from his appearance on The Talk airing on Monday (below). “There are a couple of other things coming up. We’ve developed a couple of other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first..” Grammer confirmed they’re “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of the Frasier reboot and...
NFL
ComicBook

Magnum PI Cast Reacts to NBC Saving the Series

Magnum P.I.'s cast has heard the news of NBC saving the series. The Universal Television show has a new home over at the rival network. Talks began developing this year and gained speed over the last month. USA Network is also said to be possibly airing some of the program as well. Leading man Jay Hernandez rejoiced that it was "time to dust off his Aloha shirt" when the news came down. It's been a wild moment for the cast and crew, who have to be elated to be getting a second run like this. Check out their posts down below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

First Look at Ultron's Return in Avengers: Quantum Encounter

Avengers: Quantum Encounter has brought back Ultron for their wild show on the Disney Wish. The cruise ship is bringing Marvel heroes to visitors and fans are showing off footage from the show online. Marvel Multiverse shows Ant-Man and the Wasp have been experimenting with Quantum technology out at sea. Ultron attacks and wants to steal it for himself. (Ross Marquand voices the villain just like on Disney+ instead of James Spader.) In response, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel all come running to help ward off the robot army. Brie Larson's Carol Danvers appears for the first time since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' post-credit scene. Anthony Mackie also returns as Cap for the first time since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as well. Check out the big reunion blowout right here down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Producer, Marvel Star Gemma Chan Team Up For Time Travel Series at Netflix

Eternals star Gemma Chan and Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy are teaming up for a new genre project. On Thursday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Netflix and Levy's 21 Laps are developing The Moon Represents My Heart, a miniseries that will be inspired by the upcoming debut novel of the same name from Pim Wangtechawat. This limited series will be part of 21 Laps' overall deal with the streamer, which includes current hit series such as Stranger Things. Chan is expected to executive produce and star in the series, which follows a British-Chinese family with the secret ability to time travel. After the parents vanish, their son and daughter search for them across time while coming of age as adults.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

To You Eternity Shares New Season 2 Trailer

To Your Eternity is gearing up to return with its highly anticipated second season later this year, and fans have gotten another look at what to expect with a new trailer for Season 2 of the anime! Yoshitoki Oima's original manga series made its curious anime debut last year, and fans saw how the mysterious being Fushi grew and evolved the more he lived with humans. He continued to fail against the Nokkers' attacks as the season rolled on, and the second season teases that these fights will get even more emotionally intense as the series continues with its new episodes this year.
COMICS
ComicBook

La Brea Season 2 First Look Teaser Released

TV fans are taking another journey to the past this fall, as hit mystery series La Brea returns for its second season. The first installment ended with a big cliffhanger, as Josh and some other members of the group were sent through a portal and woke up in yet another time and place. The series won't be back to start answering its biggest questions until the end of September, but NBC has released a short teaser trailer to get the hype train rolling once again.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chris Pratt's New Series The Terminal List Debuts Early on Amazon Prime Video

One year after delivering a massive hit with The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt and Amazon Prime Video have teamed up for yet another thriller, this time in the form of a TV series. The Terminal List, based on the novels by Jack Carr, tells the story of a Navy SEAL who returns home after an ambush and finds himself stuck in a potential conspiracy. For fans who have been waiting to see Pratt's turn as James Reece, Prime Video opted to reward your patience. The wait for The Terminal List is over.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES

