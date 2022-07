ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Home buyers and builders say they are dealing with months-long delays in connecting utilities to new homes and properties. The problem in dealing with utility companies, NYSEG and RG&E has been going on for years. WHAM reported on it in 2016 and 2020, but home builders and property owners say it has gotten worse, and the utility companies have been more difficult to reach. RG&E and NYSEG are both owned by Avangrid.

