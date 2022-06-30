ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 Texas Towns Among America's Best BBQ Cities For 2022

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFOUh_0gRAcbWf00
Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches , sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has cities that are better equipped for the classic barbecue.

Lawn Starter compiled a list of America's best BBQ cities for 2022. The website states, "What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others."

According to the list, five Texas cities placed among America's top 50 BBQ cities. Austin came in at number 8 on the list. It was second overall in the hosting ranking and 25th overall for accolades.

Here are the Texas cities that landed on the list, along with their ranking:

  • Austin- 8
  • Houston- 10
  • Lubbock- 21
  • Plano- 45
  • San Antonio- 50

Here are the top ten BBQ cities in America:

  1. St. Louis, MO
  2. Kansas City, MO
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Springfield, MO
  5. Orlando, FL
  6. Overland Park, KS
  7. Austin, TX
  8. Chattanooga, TN
  9. Houston, TX

Click here to check out the full list.

Comments / 0

Related
US105

A Company Wants to Pay You Top Dollar to Wander Across Texas?

Earning a little extra scratch can be as easy as loading up and hitting the road. Karbach Ranch Water is looking for a special someone to "wander" through Texas and document their travels. All. Expenses. Paid. Karbach Brewing Company. Houston, Texas based Karbach Brewery, makers of Karbach Ranch Water, like...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Austin, TX
City
Memphis, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
B93

Unpopular Opinion: Big Red is Better Than Dr Pepper

If you are from Texas, you probably know that Dr Pepper is a Texas original, but why does Dr Pepper get all of the soda love in Texas? What about Big Red? Big Red is also a native Texan soda and has a massive cult following of loyal fans, including myself. My drink of choice is Big Red out of the fountain at any corner store. I mean, have you ever had a Barbacoa Taco and Big Red? Talk about a match made in heaven.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Food Drink#Best Bbq Cities For#Getty Images Barbecue#American#Bbq#Tx Click
Click2Houston.com

Migrants in Texas trailer tragedy died seeking better lives

LAS VEGAS, Honduras (AP) — Children set out hoping to earn enough to support their siblings and parents. Young adults who sacrificed to attend college thinking it would lead to success left their country disillusioned. A man already working in the U.S. who returned to visit his wife and children decided to take a cousin on his return to the U.S.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Giant storm-surge gates proposed as hurricane safeguard for Texas coast

They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Austin

Central Texas bugs invade homes in search of water

When they say everything is bigger in Texas. They're definitely talking about the bugs. The creepy crawly critters are no one's favorite house guest. Just ask people on Facebook. And one local bug expert says it's because we had such a hot and dry June. "With everything starting to dry...
AUSTIN, TX
San Antonio Current

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

It gives us no joy to spoil anyone's holiday swimming excursion. However, if your plans for the long weekend include splashing around at the Texas Coast, be warned you may be wading into poop-infested waters. In 2021, 55 out of 61 Texas beaches tested by environmental regulators were found potentially...
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas / Fort Worth hit music

 https://1061kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy