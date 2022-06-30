5 Texas Towns Among America's Best BBQ Cities For 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Barbecue is an American classic. Whether your favorite is Carolina pulled pork sandwiches , sweet Memphis barbecue ribs, or Texas brisket, each state has cities that are better equipped for the classic barbecue.

Lawn Starter compiled a list of America's best BBQ cities for 2022. The website states, "What are the key ingredients of the best BBQ city? Award-winning barbecue restaurants, experience hosting a “master-level” competition, multiple barbecue festivals, and high ratings, among others."

According to the list, five Texas cities placed among America's top 50 BBQ cities. Austin came in at number 8 on the list. It was second overall in the hosting ranking and 25th overall for accolades.

Here are the Texas cities that landed on the list, along with their ranking:

Austin- 8

Houston- 10

Lubbock- 21

Plano- 45

San Antonio- 50

Here are the top ten BBQ cities in America:

St. Louis, MO Kansas City, MO Chicago, IL Springfield, MO Orlando, FL Overland Park, KS Austin, TX Chattanooga, TN Houston, TX

Click here to check out the full list.