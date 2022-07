DOWNERS GROVE – The Illinois State Police say they arrested 53-year old Frank Hightower III of Rockford for Aggravated Use of an Electronic Communication Device Causing a Death. In February, troopers responded to a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles on Interstate 88 westbound near Rochelle. They say a westbound tractor-trailer struck the rear of a passenger vehicle, killing the driver. During the course of the investigation, authorities say Hightower was unlawfully using an electronic communication device while driving at time of the crash. The Ogle County State’s Attorney Office approved one count of Aggravated Use of an Electronic Communication Device Causing a Death against Hightower. He was taken into custody and is being held at the Ogle County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

OGLE COUNTY, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO