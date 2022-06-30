How Ree Drummond's Son Todd Got His Name

If you're a fan of Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, chances are you have at least a bit of familiarity with her husband, rancher Ladd Drummond. The Food Network personality, cookbook author, and entrepreneur is always whipping up comforting dishes in the kitchen on the Drummond family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch. But fans are often treated to glimpses into what ranch life is like, too, including glimpses of her children and husband. Drummond may be spotted whipping up hearty fare for the cowboys to enjoy once they're done with their work or even delivering something out to the fields to tide them over. In fact, over the course of the show's 320 episodes, Ladd Drummond has appeared as himself in a staggering 88 episodes, according to IMDb.

PAWHUSKA, OK ・ 20 DAYS AGO