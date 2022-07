New York Mets first baseman Dominic Smith is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Smith is returning to the bench while Pete Alonso takes back over on first base. Jeff McNeil is serving as the designated hitter and Luis Guillorme is covering second base. Eduardo Escobar is replacing Smith in the lineup to play third base and bat eighth.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO