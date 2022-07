Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Betts had been on the injured list due to a fractured rib. But in the series finale, he is ready to go. He'll get the nod in right field, batting leadoff versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO