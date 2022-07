Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone faces fresh criticism after drawing similarities between being called fat and being called the N-word. In a car crash interview with Piers Morgan, the 91-year-old said he “stood behind” the comments he made about taking a bullet for Russian president Vladimir Putin. He also defended himself against the remarks he made about Nelson Piquet's racial slur towards Lewis Hamilton.Asked what he thought about the F1 driver Hamilton’s comments that voices such as his shouldn't have a platform, he said: “Complete load of rubbish. “Because if he's referring to me, he should think a little bit....

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO