Public Safety

FBI Puts 'Cryptoqueen' on Most Wanted List

By Nina Raemont
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI on Thursday added Ruja Ignatova, who authorities have dubbed the "cryptoqueen," to their list of most wanted fugitives. Ignatova allegedly took part in a large-scale fraud scheme involving the cryptocurrency onecoin. In 2018, law enforcement charged Ignatova with one count each of wire fraud,...

www.cnet.com

