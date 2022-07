A report of a reckless driver on U.S. 1 yesterday in Stafford County resulted in both the driver and passenger of the vehicle being arrested. On July 1st at 12:19 p.m. Deputy B.W. Gildea responded to a report of a reckless driver on U.S. 1 near M & M Auto Parts. He located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the Stafford County Courthouse Complex parking lot. The driver was identified as Eva Garnett, 53, of Bumpass. She was found to not have a valid driver’s license, but did have a suspected controlled substance in her purse.

